Insecure’s Key Creators Reminisce About Their Favorite Moments From the Show

"The primary criticism I've seen about this new season has been about the writing," says Tay Saint-Louis. "But for eight episodes now, the show runners have been developing at least six strong concurrent storylines tackling issues including mental health, co-parenting, estate planning and career insecurity — no pun intended. Then it hit me last night: the quality of the writing hasn’t changed, the characters have evolved. And maybe, hopefully, so have we as an audience." Saint-Louis adds: "At its onset, Insecure resonated with so many of us because of its fresh perspective on twentysomething-hood and its South Los Angeles setting, after decades of TV exclusivity to New York City. But it also landed with such a wide audience because many of us were either right in the middle of that part of our lives or had made it to the other side with enough wisdom to realize that we might not ever feel like full grown-ups. The seriousness with which people in their late 20s and early 30s take their lives makes for great TV, especially when presented through a lens that allows viewers a peek into the less-than-perfect parts of the characters' lives. If you were to revisit S1 E1 of Insecure as someone who’s kept up with these characters over the past six years of their lives — S5 E2 jumped us a year into the future — you would likely find both Issa and Molly unbearable. And you’d be screaming for Issa to remember that she once referred to Lawrence as 'the guy I’m not going to end up with.'" ALSO: Go inside the Insecure world with its cast and crew.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO