Look: Washington Football Team Sideline Fight Is Going Viral

The Washington Football Team are being dominated in several phases of their Sunday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas' defense already has a touchdown, as defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence intercepted quarterback Taylor Heinicke and scampered 40-yards into the end zone to really put Washington behind the eight ball.

Trailing 28-7 in the second quarter, tensions even boiled over on the sidelines.

Cameras caught defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne getting into an argument on the sideline that quickly escalated into some physicality.

It appeared that Payne pointed his finger into Allen’s face, which resulted in Allen quickly jumping up throwing a punch that caught his teammate.

Teammates had to intervene and separate the clearly frustrated defensive linemen.

Washington has plenty to be frustrated about defensively all season.

Head coach Ron Rivera's defense ranked 25th in points allowed and 23rd in yards allowed through 16 weeks of the 2021 NFL season.

On the season, Payne has recorded 3.5 sacks and 47 in 14 games played for Washington.

Allen has secured 8.5 sacks and 29 tackles this year and recently earned his first berth in the Pro Bowl.

