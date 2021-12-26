ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL draft: Jaguars keep narrow lead for No. 1 overall pick

By Luke Easterling
 5 days ago
Just two weeks remain in the 2021 NFL regular season, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are inching closer to locking up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

The latest step in that direction was a 26-21 road loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, a team that was just one win ahead of them in the standings (or behind them, in terms of draft position). It was also a showcase of the top two picks from this year’s draft, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

The Detroit Lions are the one team with the best chance to still unseat the Jaguars atop next year’s draft order, with their 2-12-1 record just a nose behind the Jaguars at 2-13.

If the Jags do land the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft, it would be the first time a team owned that selection in back-to-back drafts since the Cleveland Browns selected Myles Garrett in 2017 and Baker Mayfield in 2018.

