The Seahawks play their final home game of 2021 when they host the Detroit Lions on Sunday, a game featuring two teams trying to finish strong despite a disappointing season. The Lions have shown life of late, winning two of their last four after starting the year 0-10-1, while the Seahawks are trying to close out the season on a high note despite being in the unfamiliar position of playing a game with no playoff implications, having last headed into a Sunday eliminated from playoff contention in 2011.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO