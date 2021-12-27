Pine Belt Pacers set to bring back New Year’s 12-K run, 6-K walk

Thankfully, yesterday didn’t end up bringing any strong storms into the area, but we will still see a chance of showers this morning. There’s even a very low chance of a stay thunderstorm before lunchtime, but I’d be shocked to see one develop as everything winds down. Expect instead isolated showers across the area before noon, with clearing skies and some sun peaking through after. Things will remain fairly quiet from this afternoon into Saturday evening, just cloudy from time to time with some spotty shower activity, but a stronger front will be pushing in after that. This one has a higher chance of severe weather than what we saw yesterday, which right now is still only warned as “marginal” for the Pine Belt, but that is likely to change some.

