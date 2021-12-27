ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Belt Pacers set to bring back New Year’s 12-K run, 6-K walk

By Will Polston
WDAM-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If you are looking to lose some unwanted pounds during the new year, then you can get off to a great start with the return of Pine Belt Pacers’ 12-K run and 6-K walk. On New Year’s Day, the Steam Whistle...

WDAM-TV

Supplies may be thin on some liquors for New Year’s Eve

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The time to start looking at New Year’s celebrations may have arrived, but there might be issues trying to find your favorite brands of liquor going into 2022. Local stores say manufacturing and transportation issues let some people without a few popular brands for...
MANUFACTURING
fayettevilleflyer.com

Black Eyed Pea run set for New Year’s Day

A New Year’s Day tradition as old as time my eight year old will return to Fayetteville this year. That’s because locals Doug and Pauline Allen have organized their seventh annual Black Eyed Pea New Year’s Run for Saturday, Jan. 1 on Mud Creek Trail in Fayetteville. The event, which was called off last year due to the pandemic, officially began in 2014.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WDAM-TV

Look for the rain a-coming, starting midweek in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening, everyone!. Patchy fog is expected in the Pine Belt after midnight, with low temperatures in the lower 60s. On Monday, look for patchy fog early in the morning before becoming partly cloudy during the day with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.
ENVIRONMENT
WDAM-TV

Bay Springs to host fireworks show on Thursday

Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art is searching for local and regional artists to start phase three of their utility box series. Hattiesburg releases plans for Midnight on Front Street. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Hattiesburg releases street closures and Hub City Transit schedule ahead of New Year’s Eve. Food...
HATTIESBURG, MS
#Pine Belt Pacers
WDAM-TV

12/31 Ryan’s “Last 2021″ Friday Morning Forecast

Another warm and muggy start to the day in the Pine Belt, but dramatic changes to that recent pattern aren’t far away. Today won’t bee very active though. We’ll start the day with a slight chance of an isolated shower, but that’ll be gone by the afternoon. We’ll even see more sun before the day ends, but those clouds gather quickly again as we head into Saturday afternoon. That’s due to our next “weather-maker,” a strong front moving in late Saturday night/early Sunday morning. This system will have more upper level support than the last one did, but the severe threat isn’t much higher. Still only slight-to-marginal, but we’ll keep checking to see if that changes.
ENVIRONMENT
WDAM-TV

Professional hockey to return full time to South Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For the first time in over seven years, professional hockey will once again be played in South Mississippi. That announcement was made Thursday night to a sold-out crowd at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum as they gathered to watch the last of three scheduled minor league games.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg releases plans for Midnight on Front Street

Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art is searching for local and regional artists to start phase three of their utility box series. Food Desert: Town leaders work to bring a grocery store to Heidelberg. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Town leaders, however, have been working to bring back businesses. the number...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

12/30 Ryan’s “Damp” Thursday Morning Forecast

Thankfully, yesterday didn’t end up bringing any strong storms into the area, but we will still see a chance of showers this morning. There’s even a very low chance of a stay thunderstorm before lunchtime, but I’d be shocked to see one develop as everything winds down. Expect instead isolated showers across the area before noon, with clearing skies and some sun peaking through after. Things will remain fairly quiet from this afternoon into Saturday evening, just cloudy from time to time with some spotty shower activity, but a stronger front will be pushing in after that. This one has a higher chance of severe weather than what we saw yesterday, which right now is still only warned as “marginal” for the Pine Belt, but that is likely to change some.
ENVIRONMENT

