In 2021, Ford is projected to lose around 700,000 units of production as a direct result of the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage, which will cost the global automotive industry hundreds of billions of dollars. This crisis has also forced Ford to change the way it does business, prioritizing high-margin and strategically important vehicles over others, deleting features where possible, and shifting toward more of a build-to-order model rather than filling dealer lots with inventory. And while the chip shortage won’t last forever, CNBC speculates that the way Ford conducts business very well could.

BUSINESS ・ 17 HOURS AGO