NBA

Zach LaVine returns to lead Bulls past Pacers

By Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

Zach LaVine scored 32 points in his return from a two-game absence and DeMar DeRozan added 24 as the Chicago Bulls posted a 113-105 win over the visiting Indiana Pacers on Sunday night.

Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and 15 rebounds for Chicago, which won its third straight and avenged a 32-point loss to the Pacers on Nov. 22. The Bulls led by as many as 18 in the first half.

Caris LeVert had 27 points and nine assists to lead Indiana. Myles Turner added 19 points while Chris Duarte scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half.

Domantas Sabonis returned after missing one game due to a right-calf injury and finished with 14 points and 16 rebounds. Justin Holiday added 10 points for the Pacers.

LaVine returned from the league’s health and safety protocols and was 12-of-18 shooting from the field, including 5-of-9 from 3-point range.

LaVine’s trey gave Chicago a 15-point cushion with 6:51 left before Indiana cut the deficit to 108-100 on LeVert’s 3-pointer with 3:22 to play. The Bulls held on down the stretch to move 10 games over .500 at 20-10.

Vucevic had 13 points and seven rebounds in the first half for the Bulls, who held a 63-48 advantage at the break after shooting 63.4 percent from the field.

Duarte heated up in the third quarter and drilled a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 76-65 with 6:03 left.

Chicago pushed the lead back to 16 before Indiana pulled to 87-79 by the start of the fourth quarter. The Bulls committed six turnovers in the third quarter, matching their total for the first half.

The Bulls played without Lonzo Ball, Alfonzo McKinnie and Tony Bradley, all of whom are in the league’s health and safety protocols. Guard Alex Caruso is out with a sprained left foot.

Bulls assistant Chris Fleming served as acting head coach in place of Billy Donovan, who entered the health and safety protocols on Friday.

Indiana played without Jeremy Lamb (sore right wrist) and Malcolm Brogdon, who missed his second straight game with right Achilles soreness.

–Field Level Media

Terry Rozier leads Hornets past Pacers

Terry Rozier poured in 35 points, including a hot stretch late in the game, as the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Indiana Pacers 116-108 on Wednesday night at Indianapolis. Three times in the last six minutes when the Pacers made runs, Rozier answered with jumpers. His 3-pointer stretched the edge to 111-103 with 2:33 to play. He had 13 points in the fourth quarter.
DeMar DeRozan’s long-range buzzer-beater, the second of his career, leads Bulls past Pacers

For much of Friday’s Chicago Bulls-Indiana Pacers game, Chicago forward DeMar DeRozan was having a rough time. On the day, DeRozan finished eight for 24 from the field, and while he still put up a team-high 28 points, that was largely about his 11-for-13 performance from the free-throw line. However, DeRozan (seen above taking a first-quarter shot) came through at the most crucial point, draining a long three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Bulls a 108-106 win:
The Lakers send Rajon Rondo to the Cavs for a surprising return

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Ricky Rubio to a torn ACL this week. That was a big loss for the Cavs and their playoff aspirations this year. Currently fifth in the East, Cleveland had relied on Rubio as a do-it-all veteran ballhandler, and Rubio had delivered, putting up 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, while taking a lot of pressure off of Darius Garland.
Hoping To Build A Legacy, NBA Star Dwight Howard Signs $500,000 Deal With Arrowhead Water

Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
This Knicks-Lakers Trade Sends Anthony Davis To New York

The New York Knicks are one team set up well to make a blockbuster NBA trade. They are difficult to pull off during the season, and this season it will be even more complicated because of the issues teams are dealing with stemming from a surge in positive COVID-19 tests.
NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s Lakers Trade Rumor

Earlier Thursday night, a report emerged suggesting the Cleveland Cavaliers are in the market for a new point guard. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers are in “serious” discussions with Cleveland after losing point guard Ricky Rubio to a season-ending ACL injury. According to Shams, Cleveland spoke with the Los Angeles Lakers about veteran point guard Rajon Rondo.
Michael Jordan On Who Would Win A 1-On-1 Game Between Him And Allen Iverson: "He Could Beat Me On The Perimeter, But I Could Take Him In The Post. He’s So Quick And Small. But It’s A Challenge I Won't Back Away."

It was very rare that any player was able to get the best of Michael Jordan. Jordan’s play was so elite on both ends of the court that it was usually him that was doing the humiliating when it came to individual player battles. But one person who did put Jordan in that spotlight was Allen Iverson.
