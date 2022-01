MIAMI, FL – On Thursday, Sandy Cortez (D-NYC) was spotted having drinks at the swank Doraku Sushi and Izakaya sushi bar in Miami, the National Review reported Thursday. Who can blame her? Things are miserable in New York City as COVID-19 is running rampant, mask mandates are in effect and it’s pretty damn cold out. The champagne socialist appears to be spending her New Year in the free state of Florida, not with her poor Abuela and not with her constituents in New York City.

MIAMI, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO