Bulls win 3rd straight game, defeat Pacers 113-105

Multi-team trades have become relatively commonplace in the NBA, with multiple players often moving to new destinations due to those transactions. However, they're not easy to get over the finish line, as a multi-team trade has to give multiple franchises satisfactory returns. In this article, we provide a 4-team trade...
AfterChicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer, a one-legged heave to lead the Bulls to a 108-106 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday afternoon, he stood several steps behind the 3-point line and raised both arms in the air. While his teammates charged toward...
We didn’t get the Bulls on Christmas this year, but we get them on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day! It kind of stinks that today’s game is a 2:00 pm tip, but Bulls basketball on NYE is Bulls basketball on NYE. I guess I’ll just have to start my celebration a bit earlier, hopefully with a Bulls win in Indiana!
The Pacers (14-21) close out 2021 at the Fieldhouse when they host the Bulls (22-10) in the annual NYE afternoon game. The two teams plays five days ago but thanks to this season of COVID variables around every corner, both teams won’t look the same. The Pacers remain without Malcolm Brogdon, whose Achilles may still be an issue, but COVID protocols will keep him sidelined for this one along with Jeremy Lamb, Chris Duarte and Isaiah Jackson.
10 observations: DeRozan’s heave saves Bulls on NYE originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls took their lumps in Friday’s slugfest of a New Year's Eve matchup at the Indiana Pacers. For moments, it appeared as if their five-game win streak entering play would be snapped.
The Chicago Bulls have been red hot this year as they currently sit in second place in the Eastern Conference. They’ve been a solid team this season with DeMar DeRozan, Zach Lavine, and Lonzo Ball leading the way. On Friday, DeRozan might have earned the shot of the year after hitting an insane game-winner to defeat the Indiana Pacers.
The Los Angeles Lakers returned to winning ways on Tuesday night after a win over the Houston Rockets as visitors. The Purple and Gold snapped a 5-game losing streak, getting the 17th victory of the season. LeBron James and Russell Westbrook recorded a triple-double in a game that saw Bron...
Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
The Brooklyn Nets are flying high at 23-9 and that’s without one of their best players in Kyrie Irving. Thankfully for them, he’s returning to the team to play in road games and James Harden knows just how vital that will be to the Nets’ success. Speaking...
Stephen Curry breaking the NBA record for most 3-pointers in history was a joyous moment. He did it in over 500 games fewer than the previous record owner, Ray Allen. So it was quite obvious that Curry celebrated the occasion in a great way. In fact, the incident took place...
The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Ricky Rubio to a torn ACL this week. That was a big loss for the Cavs and their playoff aspirations this year. Currently fifth in the East, Cleveland had relied on Rubio as a do-it-all veteran ballhandler, and Rubio had delivered, putting up 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, while taking a lot of pressure off of Darius Garland.
The New York Knicks are one team set up well to make a blockbuster NBA trade. They are difficult to pull off during the season, and this season it will be even more complicated because of the issues teams are dealing with stemming from a surge in positive COVID-19 tests.
