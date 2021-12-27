Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 16 matchup on December 26, 2021.

The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) will aim to extend their three-game winning run in a Week 16 clash against the Washington Football Team (6-8).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Dallas has combined with its opponents to put up more than 46 points in nine of 14 games this season.

Washington and its opponents have combined to score more than 46 points in seven of 14 games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 2.8 points lower than the two team's combined 48.8 points per game average.

The 46 points these two squads have combined to allow on average this season is equal to the over/under in this contest.

Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 50.9 points, a number 4.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.3 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 0.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas is 11-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Cowboys have been favored by 9.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Dallas' games this year have gone over the total in six out of 14 opportunities (42.9%).

The Cowboys put up 28.6 points per game, 3.5 more than the Football Team allow per matchup (25.1).

Dallas is 8-1 against the spread and 7-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 25.1 points.

The Cowboys rack up 403.3 yards per game, 38.7 more yards than the 364.6 the Football Team give up per matchup.

In games that Dallas piles up more than 364.6 yards, the team is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over 19 times, three more than the Football Team's takeaways (16).

Washington stats and trends

Washington is 5-9-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Football Team have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.

Washington's games this year have gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities (six times in 14 games with a set point total).

The Football Team score 20.2 points per game, comparable to the 20.9 the Cowboys allow.

Washington is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team puts up more than 20.9 points.

The Football Team average 329.1 yards per game, 27.8 fewer yards than the 356.9 the Cowboys give up.

Washington is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team amasses more than 356.9 yards.

The Football Team have 21 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 31 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Dallas is 4-2 overall, and 4-2 against the spread, at home.

The Cowboys are winless ATS (0-1) as 9.5-point favorites or greater at home.

Dallas has hit the over in four of six games at home this year.

This season, Cowboys home games average 51.8 points, 5.8 more than this contest's over/under (46).

This season in away games, Washington is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

In seven road games this season, Washington has gone over the total four times.

Football Team away games this season average 45.4 total points, 0.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under (46).

