ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

7 of 8 injured in Mexico ride accident out of hospitals

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Mexico City said Sunday that seven of the eight people injured in an accident on a ride at a holiday-season fair are out of danger and recovering at home.

Authorities said an eighth victim, who was under 18, is making “satisfactory” progress at a local hospital.

The victims were riding on a “swirling cups” ride of the small, towable type when the seats they were strapped into somehow came loose.

The downtown Cuauhtémoc borough where the accident took place late Saturday said it would inspect all 153 of the privately operated, moveable rides installed as part of a Christmas tradition. It said it would shut them all down if there were any more mishaps.

Itinerant operators tow the often-rickety rides around the country, earning money by setting them up at local fairs.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

5 people injured in Charleston accident

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to dispatch, a T-bone-style collision between two vehicles took place at the intersection of Lee Street West and Delaware Avenue in Charleston. The call came in around 1:30 p.m., and Metro 911 says that five people were injured. Two ambulances are en route from the scene to the hospital, according to dispatch. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wisr680.com

Woman Injured In Morning Accident On Rt. 28

Crews were on the scene of a two vehicle accident this morning near Sarver. It happened around 7:20 a.m. on Route 28 at exit 17—which is the Butler/Freeport exit to Route 356. Dispatchers say it happened on the northbound exit ramp when two vehicles collided. One woman reportedly suffered...
SARVER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Christmas#Accident#Ap#Cuauht Moc
Norwalk Reflector

Driver injured in accident with ambulance

NORWALK — One woman was injured Tuesday morning when the car she was driving ran into the side of an ambulance on Benedict Ave at the East Elm intersection. Veneranda V. Modic, 71, of Norwalk, was transported to Fisher-Titus Medical Center with minor injuries. The driver of the ambulance,...
NORWALK, OH
sandhillssentinel.com

One injured in Southern Pines accident

One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Central Drive in Southern Pines on New Year’s Eve. The accident occurred at the intersection of Fairway Drive at 3 p.m. This was one of four accidents that happened within minutes of each other in Moore County Friday afternoon. The...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
whopam.com

Two injured in Glass Avenue accident

A two-vehicle accident Saturday night at Glass Avenue and North Elm Street injured two people. A collision report from Hopkinsville police says 74-year old Viceroy Brison of Hopkinsville was southbound on Elm and stopped at Glass avenue and got out to check the status of one of his tires. When...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Mexico City
kslnewsradio.com

Woman injured in Murray auto-pedestrian accident

MURRAY, Utah — A woman in her 50s was injured Monday evening in an auto-pedestrian accident in the parking lot of Costco in Murray. According to Murray police, first responders were notified of the accident at 5201 Intermountain Drive just after 5 p.m. The woman suffered critical injuries and...
MURRAY, UT
The Associated Press

1 dead, 3 injured in accident near Bennington

BENNINGTON, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in Douglas County say speeding was believed to be a factor in a wreck that killed one man and left three other people injured. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened just before 11 a.m. Thursday near Bennington, at 204th Street and Bennington Road. A witness told deputies that a car was speeding when it failed to stop at a stop sign and hit an SUV. The car rolled into a field, killing the driver.
BENNINGTON, NE
WLOX

Man hospitalized after boating accident

Ocean Springs will begin issuing citations for uninsured motorists at the beginning of the year after compiling potential violations through a new license plate scanning program. Reeves won’t sign medical marijuana bill until amount is cut in half. Here’s how much is allowed in other states. Updated: 5...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WTOV 9

Two injured in Belmont County accident

BELMONT COUNTY, OH — A crash involving a semi truck has sent two people to the hospital. Ohio State Highway Patrol said the call came in Friday night just after 7:30 p.m. The incident occurred at the westbound rest area along Interstate 70 in Belmont County. Two people were...
OHIO STATE
kynt1450.com

Dante Man Injured In Charles Mix County Accident

A Dante man received minor injuries after a one vehicle rollover accident near Wagner Monday morning. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says 29-year-old Phillip Buitendag was traveling eastbound on Highway 46 driving a 1999 Chevy Silverado Pickup when his vehicle left the roadway just east of Wagner to avoid hitting another vehicle that was turning left. His pickup then went into the south ditch and rolled.
WAGNER, SD
Boxing Scene

David Diamante Critically Injured in Motorcycle Accident

David Diamante (one of the preeminent ring announcers in the world) was involved in a serious motorcycle accident on Monday while riding on Third Avenue in Brooklyn beneath the Brooklyn Queens Expressway. He was taken to NYU Langone Health in critical condition suffering from three fractures to his spine, multiple...
The Independent

15 more migrants killed in Mexico crash return to Guatemala

The bodies of 15 more migrants killed in a Dec. 9 truck crash in southern Mexico were flown home o Guatemala on Thursday. The remains in brown wood-colored coffins were delivered by a Mexican military C-295 transport aircraft.The Mexican government said that so far, 50 of the 56 migrants killed when a people smuggler's semi-trailer truck rolled over on a highway have been identified. A total of 25 have been returned to their homelands, with another five expected to be returned soon, it said.Of the 50 identified dead, 37 were from Guatemala, 11 from the Dominican Republic and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
kiwaradio.com

Sibley Woman Injured In Accident North Of Worthington

Worthington, Minnesota — A Sibley woman was taken to a hospital after an accident near Worthington, Minnesota on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that about 10:45 a.m., 71-year-old Doreen Braun of Sibley was driving a 2010 Chevy southbound on Highway 59, a few miles north of Worthington. They tell us 37-year-old Michael Maguire of Watertown, Minnesota was northbound on 59 in a 2019 Ford truck.
wnmufm.org

One killed, one injured in Marinette County accident

GROVER, WI— A crash between a passenger car and a semi has claimed the life of a woman in Marinette County, Wisconsin. The Sheriff’s Office says it happened Saturday just after 5 a.m. on US-41 near Kasal Lane in the town of Grover. The car tried to pull...
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
KMZU

Edwards woman seriously injured in Benton County accident

BENTON COUNTY – An Edwards woman was seriously injured in a crash in Benton County this afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident on Poorboy Road west of Highway M happened as a vehicle driven by 46-year-old Brandalynn Harris traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a fence.
MISSOURI STATE
kgns.tv

One person injured in Highway 83 accident

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an accident that happened in south Laredo Thursday morning. According to reports, the accident happened on Highway 83 and Santa Barbara after midnight. Video shows a vehicle crashed into the curb with heavy damage to the front of the vehicle. City crews were...
LAREDO, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

701K+
Followers
368K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy