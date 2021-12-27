ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kwon Alexander reportedly becomes 21st Saints player added to Reserve/Covid-19 list

By Richie Mills
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Hours after the New Orleans Saints announced 5 additions to the Reserve/Covid-19 list, reports surface that linebacker Kwon Alexander was also placed on the list and will miss Monday’s game against Miami.

Alexander becomes the 21st New Orleans Saints player added to the list:

Deonte Harris and practice squad members Malcolm Roach, Jerald Perkins, and KeiVarae Russell were added to the list earlier today along with Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi.

Rizzi is the 4th coach added to the Reserve/Covid-19 list.

