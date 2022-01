Wolves update: It's the start of a three-game road trip as the Wolves (16-18) play 11 of their next 15 away from Target Center. ... G Anthony Edwards and F Taurean Prince will return after being sidelined because of COVID-19. F Jarred Vanderbilt cleared NBA health and safety protocols but is questionable as he reconditions ... G D'Angelo Russell, C Karl-Anthony Towns and G McKinley Wright were still in protocols Thursday. ... The Wolves lost 128-116 in Salt Lake City on Dec. 23 after Towns tested positive for COVID-19.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO