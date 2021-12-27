ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bruins not scheduled to play until Jan. 1 after latest postponement

By Scott Mc Laughlin
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZggxP_0dWTCFXs00

The Bruins have had another game postponed. The NHL announced Sunday night that Wednesday's game in Ottawa is one of three additional games around the league this week that have been postponed "for COVID-related reasons."

The Bruins have now had six straight games postponed. Their next scheduled game will now be Saturday, Jan. 1 against the Buffalo Sabres, more than two weeks since they last played on Dec. 16.

The Bruins got seven players back from the COVID list for Sunday's practice -- their first practice in over a week -- but they also placed Charlie Coyle in protocol. Taylor Hall, Brandon Carlo and Oskar Steen remain in protocol as well.

Having their first game back be in Ottawa was not going to be ideal, because some of the players who have been cleared to practice and play in the United States still may not have been cleared to cross the border into Canada.

While this latest postponement could help the Bruins in that respect, it also adds yet another game they need to make up relative to the rest of the league.

The Bruins are already tied for the fewest games played this season with 26 (most of the league is in the 29-31 range) thanks to a bizarre early-season schedule, and now they'll be starting back up several days later than just about every other team.

The NHL picks back up beginning Tuesday, so most teams -- barring any more postponements -- will play two games before the Bruins get going again on Saturday.

No makeup dates have been announced for any of the Bruins' six postponed games. The NHL is planning to use the month of February -- originally left open for the Olympics that NHL players are no longer playing in -- to make up many of this past week's postponed games.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
985thesportshub.com

NHL moves Bruins-Canadiens game as part of latest schedule shuffle

The NHL continues to move games around amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the league. It’s mainly affected Canadian teams, due in part to attendance restrictions. But the latest changes also uniquely impact the Boston Bruins. On Tuesday, the NHL announced 10 more postponements, including Wednesday’s game...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Weekly: Schedule Changes, Carlo, Steen & More

While there were no games last week, there was still news to cover with the Boston Bruins. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, another game is postponed, a prospect is sent back to the minors, and more. Another Bruins Game Postponed, Changes in Upcoming Schedule. When the NHL shut down...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Carlo
Person
Oskar Steen
Person
Taylor Hall
Person
Charlie Coyle
Chicago Tribune

Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Postponement#Covid
CBS Minnesota

NHL Winter Classic: Carly Zucker 1-On-1 With Wild Captain Jared Spurgeon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This week, the Wild will show the nation why Minnesota is the state of hockey at the NHL Winter Classic. But the Wild will be without a key player, captain Jared Spurgeon. While he’s recovering from an injury, he continues to lead his team off the ice. WCCO’s special correspondent Carly Zucker sat down with the team captain about his team’s success and hosting this marquee game. Here are some excerpts from their conversation: ——- Carly Zucker: As Wild fans — and the whole team as a whole — it seems like it is re-energized this year, that you guys are...
NHL
CBS Minnesota

Winter Classic Organizers Bracing For Subzero Temps, What Could Well Be The Coldest NHL Game Of All Time

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Our thermometers may not climb above zero at all on New Year’s Day, when thousands of fans are expected to pack Target Field for an outdoor hockey game. The Minnesota Wild will take on the St. Louis Blues in Saturday’s Winter Classic. It’ll likely be the coldest NHL game of all time. “If you’re a fan coming to the game, bring blankets,” said Steve Mayer, the league’s chief content officer. “Bring everything you need to stay as warm as you possibly can.” Mayer says extra medical personnel will be on hand at Target Field, and staff are being told to...
NHL
CBS Miami

Florida Panthers Ready To Hit The Ice, Resume Play

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – After a 13-day break due to COVID, the NHL and Florida Panthers are back on the ice. The Cats have practiced the last three days and have, basically, their full team healthy and ready to go. With three games over the next four days, all at home, the Panthers have a great opportunity to pile up some points but it won’t be easy. Eye On The Opponent The stretch of games starts against the Rangers who have nearly an identical record as the Panthers. New York has played great hockey featuring one of the league’s top goalies and defenseman....
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Winter Classic between Wild, Blues to celebrate Minnesota hockey culture

MINNEAPOLIS -- "STATE OF HOCKEY." The words are everywhere at the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic, wrapped around an outline of Minnesota. That is what will be celebrated when the Minnesota Wild play the St. Louis Blues on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; TNT, SN1, TVAS, NHL LIVE). Target Field, home...
NHL
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
729K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy