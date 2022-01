The Seattle Seahawks had a rough go of things in 2022, dealing with injuries to key players and ultimately falling well short of expectations. After running back Chris Carson was lost for the season due to a neck injury, the Seahawks brought aboard future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson to provide some depth out of the backfield. AP, who was previously with the Titans for a three-week stint, had been with the Seahawks since Week 13, but it looks as if his tenure with the team is winding down following an unfortunate injury. Per Ari Meirov, the Seahawks placed Peterson on Injured Reserve, effectively ending his season, due to a back injury.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO