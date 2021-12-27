COVID hospitalizations double in one week in Louisiana

The Louisiana Department of Health Sunday announced that 449 people in the are hospitalized with COVID-19.

That number has doubled in the past week with the growth of the Omicron variant.

"The last time we reported this many COVID-19 hospitalizations was mid-October, as we came down from our third and then-worst COVID-19 surge," LDH said in a news release. "Eighty percent of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are not fully vaccinated."

The department says a total of 9,545 new COVID-19 cases have been reported to the state since December 23rd.

"The testing data do not include results from at-home tests."

There has also been an increase in people catching COVID again, after having recovered from a previous infection.

"Another 1,231 people in Louisiana have been reinfected with COVID-19," the news release noted.

LDH notes that information is still emerging, but Omicron includes multiple mutations.

"Emerging data show this new variant is more transmissible than previous strains and that Omicron may carry an increased risk of reinfection compared to other variants of concern."

The good news, doctors say the current vaccines are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalizations and deaths due to infection with the Omicron variant.

"However, breakthrough infections in people who are fully vaccinated are likely to occur. The Omicron surge further emphasizes the importance of vaccination and boosters.

The state says that in light of this rapidly evolving situation and with families traveling and gathering ahead of New Year’s Eve, LDH is urging everyone to follow public health guidance to stay safe:

-To reduce transmission, regardless of vaccination status, mask in all indoor public spaces; mask in all indoor private spaces with people who are not in your immediate household; and mask outdoors when not able to social distance. Masks are effective in protecting against infection for all of the currently circulating variants.

-Work remotely if feasible.

-Limit exposure to individuals outside your everyday household.

-Get tested for COVID-19 before and after traveling or gathering with individuals outside your everyday household. LDH recommends testing one to two days before travel and three to five days after travel.