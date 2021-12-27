ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

COVID hospitalizations double in one week in Louisiana

By Dave Cohen
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=259jV7_0dWTB7X600

The Louisiana Department of Health Sunday announced that 449 people in the are hospitalized with COVID-19.

That number has doubled in the past week with the growth of the Omicron variant.

"The last time we reported this many COVID-19 hospitalizations was mid-October, as we came down from our third and then-worst COVID-19 surge," LDH said in a news release.  "Eighty percent of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are not fully vaccinated."

The department says a total of 9,545 new COVID-19 cases have been reported to the state since December 23rd.

"The testing data do not include results from at-home tests."

There has also been an increase in people catching COVID again, after having recovered from a previous infection.

"Another 1,231 people in Louisiana have been reinfected with COVID-19," the news release noted.

LDH notes that information is still emerging, but Omicron includes multiple mutations.

"Emerging data show this new variant is more transmissible than previous strains and that Omicron may carry an increased risk of reinfection compared to other variants of concern."

The good news, doctors say the current vaccines are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalizations and deaths due to infection with the Omicron variant.

"However, breakthrough infections in people who are fully vaccinated are likely to occur. The Omicron surge further emphasizes the importance of vaccination and boosters.

The state says that in light of this rapidly evolving situation and with families traveling and gathering ahead of New Year’s Eve, LDH is urging everyone to follow public health guidance to stay safe:

-To reduce transmission, regardless of vaccination status, mask in all indoor public spaces; mask in all indoor private spaces with people who are not in your immediate household; and mask outdoors when not able to social distance. Masks are effective in protecting against infection for all of the currently circulating variants.

-Work remotely if feasible.

-Limit exposure to individuals outside your everyday household.

-Get tested for COVID-19 before and after traveling or gathering with individuals outside your everyday household. LDH recommends testing one to two days before travel and three to five days after travel.

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID-19 update: Florida sets record again with 77,848 newly reported cases; hospitalizations double in a week

Florida reported 77,848 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, busting the previous record set just one day earlier, and increased its total death count by 90, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The state’s 7-day average for new cases has more than doubled in a week, soaring to 36,781 on Wednesday. Some of Thursday’s newly reported cases were from the previous few days and ...
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

“Dual Surge” Slams Los Angeles Hospitals; Covid Patient Count Up 75% In One Week

The Delta and Omicron variants were driving a “dual surge” in Covid-related infections in Los Angeles today, according to health officials. That led to the county reporting 16,510 new cases in the past 24 hours, up 91% over the course of one week. It’s the highest daily case count since January 6 of this year, according to county data and also one of the highest daily case counts of the entire pandemic. The spike was nearly a given considering the county’s 7-day test positivity rate has risen 100% in the past 7 days, from 8.8% a week ago to 17.6%. That’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
NBC Washington

Maryland's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Nearly Doubles in Weeks

Data on COVID-19 cases in Maryland is available online again and shows the state’s positivity rate nearly doubled in about two weeks. A cyberattack on Dec. 4 forced the Maryland Department of Health to take COVID-19 data offline. Data on coronavirus cases, the seven-day rolling average positivity rate and more became available again Monday.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Omicron#Ldh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
mycbs4.com

Florida COVID hospitalizations increase 25% in one day

The number of people hospitalized in Florida increased by about 25%. On Monday, the Florida Hospital Association (FHA) reported hospitals had 2,075 patients. On Tuesday, FHA reported hospitals had 2,754 patients. The number of COVID patients is up 83% over the last seven days and up 123% over the last...
FLORIDA STATE
WLKY.com

Norton: COVID-19 cases among kids nearly doubled in one month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With their team already responsible for vaccinating thousands of children, Norton doctors are once again pleading with parents to consider getting COVID-19 shots for their kids. "This morning we have 10 kids admitted to Norton Children's Hospital with COVID-19, and the youngest is just a few...
KIDS
wtva.com

COVID outbreaks have doubled in Mississippi in the past week

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - COVID-19 is on the rise again and medical experts say hospitals are already dealing with overcrowding and increased hospitalizations. COVID outbreaks have doubled in Mississippi in the past week and the state is likely heading into another major surge of virus cases and hospitalizations. Chief Medical...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
1053rnb.com

Hospital Waits in the Double-digits

Rising COVID-19 cases has caused emergency rooms around Charlotte to be slammed with patients. Novant Health’s emergency department reported being the busiest it has been in two years. Patients are anticipated to have wait times in the double-digits. Majority of these patients are coming in for COVID-19 testing. ED staff are urging patients who are just coming in for testing to seek tests in outpatient settings such as an urgent care. View the full story here.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy