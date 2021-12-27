ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Navy combat ship held at port after COVID breakout among ‘100% immunized’ crew

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MhU5D_0dWTAP3U00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A fully immunized U.S. Navy warship was held at port after a number of its vaccinated crew tested positive for COVID-19.

The USS Milwaukee, a littoral combat ship, was held at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay after its crew of “100% immunized” sailors experienced a small outbreak of infections, according to an announcement from the U.S. Navy .

3rd Florida-based ship has outbreak, state cases hit record

Sailors who tested positive were isolated onboard and away from other crew members, the announcement states. Only a portion of those infected exhibited mild symptoms. The Navy did not clarify the number of infected sailors, only that “The vaccine continues to demonstrate effectiveness against serious illness.”

While the specific COVID variant has yet to be determined, officials said all the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines have been followed, including contact tracing and testing protocols.

Earlier in the year , the military set a deadline for nearly 350,000 Navy sailors and more than 179,000 Marines to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 28, 2021.

The USS Milwaukee departed from Mayport, Fla. on Dec. 14 for its regularly scheduled deployment to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations.

Comments / 35

Jim Crouch
5d ago

The vaccine is NOT an immunization! This BS is getting stupid!! Vaccinated people can still get and pass covid!! There are NO break through case, PERIOD!!!!!! The vaccine is only meant to help you survive covid when you do get it!!

Reply(15)
12
Chicken Ship
4d ago

thanks to Biden, the military removed thousands of patriotic servicemen for nothing. great job there Biden.

Reply(4)
11
Roxie Z.
5d ago

you mean like polio, measles and small pox??? those vaccines? you do realize they changed the definition of " vaccine " right? so it's worse if you don't get the 3 jabs? litterally an impossible prediction

Reply(2)
3
 

