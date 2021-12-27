ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ariana Grande beams in smiley snap before jamming out to Wicked soundtrack ahead of movie role

By Stefani Munro
Floor8
Floor8
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ariana Grande shared images from her life as she posted an Instagram photo dump on Sunday. The 28-year-old superstar shared a smiling snap, some sweet moments with husband Dalton Gomez and an image jamming out to the Wicked soundtrack in anticipation for her role in Wicked: The Movie. In...

www.floor8.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Cynthia Erivo
shefinds

Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Killer Legs In A Black Micro Dress For The 'Voice' Finale--OMG!

She may be petite, but Ariana Grande sometimes looks like she has legs to rival those of catwalk supermodels – especially if her latest social media pics are anything to go by! The 28-year-old “Santa Tell Me” singer showed off her enviable (and seemingly never-ending) pins on Instagram on Monday, December 13th, in a stunning one-shouldered black micro-dress that stopped us in our tracks!
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Why 'The Voice' Coach Ariana Grande Ran Away From Blake Shelton on Stage

The Voice star Ariana Grande might forever think twice about being on a team with Blake Shelton after one particularly hilarious incident. In Jimmy Fallon's new show That's My Jam, which premiered November 29 on Peacock, celebrity guests are asked to take part in a series of fun musical-themed games inspired by the most popular Tonight Show bits. For the first episode, The Voice coaches Ariana, Blake, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend were contestants on the show, and the hilariously fun music challenges were just as entertaining to watch as episodes of The Voice.
MUSIC
shefinds

Ariana Grande Doesn’t Even Look Like Herself Anymore—Her Face Has Changed SO Much

We’ve been seeing Ariana Grande on our TV screens twice a week for the past few months on The Voice, and now that it’s over, we’re getting some serious Ari withdrawal symptoms! While watching the new coach on the NBC singing competition, we couldn’t help but marvel at her daring wardrobe choices, her enviable figure, and her flawless complexion. But when looking at her aforementioned complexion, we couldn’t help but notice how much her face has changed over the years…
CELEBRITIES
whowhatwear

Ariana Grande Went Pantless in the Most Popular Heels of 2021

Ariana Grande's shocking ability to mimic music's greatest talents—including Céline Dion and Whitney Houston—isn't the only thing that the "Positions" singer has impressed us with lately. Her outfits, too, have been particularly awe-inspiring since she signed on to be a judge for The Voice a few months back. Grande's latest getup for the NBC series, though, might just be her best yet—and that's saying something after she wore the OG Versace minidress from 13 Going on 30 back in November.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wicked#Jamming#No Tears Left To Cry#Beams
coastreportonline.com

OPINION: Ariana Grande’s Asian-fishing and the real issues behind it

Ariana Grande has recently fallen into controversy over accusations of “Asian-fishing” in a post on Instagram. Grande has since deleted the photos. However the instance has sparked debates on the internet concerning the ideas of Asian-fishing and cultural appropriation. “Asian-fishing” is a term used to describe when a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
enstarz.com

Frankie Grande Opens Up About How Drug Use Pushed Sister Ariana Grande Away and MORE in 'Confess Your Mess'

Straw Hut Media, the podcast network that brings you Brandi Glanville Unfiltered, Genuinely GG, and PRIDE, announces a new podcast hosted by Emile Ennis Jr. and AJ Gibson. Confess Your Mess is the go-to podcast for the juiciest listener-submitted and celebrity secrets, expertly spilled each week by Emile and AJ, with special celebrity guest appearances from their impressive circle of friends.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

All Ariana Grande Wants for Christmas Is to Be Off Twitter

Ari has logged off. Pop Crave discovered this Christmas Eve morning that Ariana Grande has deactivated her Twitter. Her Instagram, on the other hand, is alive and kicking. What finally drove Miss Ari off the bird app? Maybe she’s tired of Spider-Man: No Way Home discourse. Maybe she realized that we are, alas, due for another Kevin Spacey Xmas Eve video and wanted to get out before it dropped. Maybe she’s sick of Twitter Spaces. It’s also possible this is step one in releasing some new music. Musicians often scrub their social media right before entering a new era. The last possibility is that Grande wants to spend her first married Christmas as offline as possible. We may never know. The problem with cutting off a line of communication is that the line of communication is cut off. Therefore, we as a society can’t go, “Hey, why’d you do that?” and expect a response. We wish Ariana Grande a very offline holiday, full of touching grass and family togetherness.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Ariana Grande appears to delete Twitter account

Ariana Grande appears to have deleted her Twitter account, with fans noticing it had disappeared on Christmas Eve.The “Thank U, Next” singer’s profile on the social media platform now reads: “This account doesn’t exist. Try searching for another.”Grande still remains active on Instagram. Her most recent Story at the time of writing is a picture of a dog wearing reindeer antlers.Fans were not happy about the vanishing of Grande’s Twitter account. One distressed fan posted: “Ariana Grande deleted her twitter… I don’t know how my life can go on now…. all I know is pain.”Grande was recently accused of...
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Ariana Suddenly Deleted Her Twitter And Fans Are Trying To Figure Out Why

Ariana Grande has gone MIA from Twitter. On Dec. 24, the pop singer deactivated her Twitter account after nearly 12 years on the platform. Right now, little is known as to what impacted Grande’s decision to leave the app as she did not announce her departure to her fans. The “7 Rings” singer is very visible and transparent on social media, so the departure from Twitter has left a lot of fans wondering why Ariana Grande deactivated her Twitter account. Fans are confused and are taking to Twitter to express their feelings over the pop star’s sudden departure.
INTERNET
InspireMore

Ariana Grande Flexes Her Musical Impression Skills On “The Tonight Show.”

Ariana Grande once again proves that there isn’t a song she can’t sing!. She was given the opportunity to prove her skills once again during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show.” Fallon is known for having his guests try out all sorts of absurd games, and he couldn’t have picked a better one for Grande. The game is simple: Push a button and the generator gives you a song and the name of an artist, then sing that song in the style of said artist!
MUSIC
The Independent

Don’t Look Up: Ariana Grande improvised lines in Netflix film’s musical number

Ariana Grande improvised parts of her song in the Netflix satire Don’t Look Up, according to director Adam McKay.The pop star appears in the film as world-famous musician Riley Bina, at one point performing a song. Don’t Look Up stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as two astronomers who struggle to convince the world of impending danger as a kilometers-wide comet threatens to wipe out all life on Earth.In one scene, Grande’s character performs at a benefit concert to raise awareness about the comet.Speaking in a behind-the-scenes featurette, McKay addressed the improvisation on set: “The rule I always say...
MUSIC
EW.com

Christina Aguilera gets 'Dirrty' with epic throwback performance of iconic hits

Christina Aguilera granted everyone's wishes when she rolled out a medley of her iconic hits at Tuesday's People's Choice Awards. The pop icon packed seven of her songs into the epic six-minute set, kicking things off with a stripped, down-tempo version of her breakout single "Genie in a Bottle" before stripping off her flowing black gown to reveal a bright yellow bodysuit (complete with chaps!) inspired by her smash "Dirrty" — which she performed while strutting up and down the stage.
CELEBRITIES
Floor8

Billie Eilish debuts dark locks again after blonde bombshell makeover

It seems its back with the old and out with the new for Billie Eilish!. The blonde era of Billie Eilish is over. The 19-year-old singer, who went through a blonde bombshell transformation over the summer, has decided to revert back to her darker locks and she shared the hair update with her 96.9 million Instagram followers.
CELEBRITIES
Floor8

Floor8

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
657K+
Views
ABOUT

It's hard to keep up with ALL the trends, but that's typically what catch-ups with your girlfriends are for! You can always count on your in-the-know posse to provide the scoop on all subjects that you care about. But what about the time in between girl gatherings? Well, that is where Floor8 comes in. We sift through all of the social noise so you don't have to, providing you with the quick-hitting trends across TV/movies, music, celebrities, lifestyle and more! Think of Floor8 as an extension of your informed clique!

 https://www.floor8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy