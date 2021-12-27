Ariana Grande beams in smiley snap before jamming out to Wicked soundtrack ahead of movie role

Ari has logged off. Pop Crave discovered this Christmas Eve morning that Ariana Grande has deactivated her Twitter. Her Instagram, on the other hand, is alive and kicking. What finally drove Miss Ari off the bird app? Maybe she’s tired of Spider-Man: No Way Home discourse. Maybe she realized that we are, alas, due for another Kevin Spacey Xmas Eve video and wanted to get out before it dropped. Maybe she’s sick of Twitter Spaces. It’s also possible this is step one in releasing some new music. Musicians often scrub their social media right before entering a new era. The last possibility is that Grande wants to spend her first married Christmas as offline as possible. We may never know. The problem with cutting off a line of communication is that the line of communication is cut off. Therefore, we as a society can’t go, “Hey, why’d you do that?” and expect a response. We wish Ariana Grande a very offline holiday, full of touching grass and family togetherness.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO