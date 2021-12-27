ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs open as favorites vs. Bengals in Week 17

By Pete Sweeney
Arrowhead Pride
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Week 17, the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. The Chiefs have won eight games in a row, and the Bengals are winners of four of their last six games. Despite...

www.arrowheadpride.com

Comments / 0

Arrowhead Pride

Andy Reid confirms all Chiefs — including Travis Kelce — have passed through COVID-19 protocol

On Wednesday, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed that his entire active roster had passed through the COVID-19 protocol. To be clear, that means that linebacker Nick Bolton, kicker Harrison Butker, cornerback Rashad Fenton, tight end Travis Kelce, offensive lineman Lucas Niang, punter Tommy Townsend and safety Armani Watts have all cleared the protocol and are thus off the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Reid assured that they all were on the field on Wednesday, as the Chiefs began preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals. Following guidance from the CDC, the NFL drastically altered its COVID-19 rules on Tuesday to allow for a faster player return.
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Has Telling Admission On Tyreek Hill’s Status

Tyreek Hill cleared the NFL’s health and safety protocols in time for the Kansas City Chiefs‘ clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, the All-Pro wideout just didn’t feel like himself on Sunday. During this Wednesday’s media session, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed that Hill was “exhausted out...
FanSided

Chiefs vs Bengals final score predictions and preview

The Kansas City Chiefs have already clinched the AFC West Championship but still have a lot to play for. Kansas City has a one-game lead over the Tennessee Titans in the race for the number one seed in the AFC Playoffs with two games to play. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, Kansas City lost to the Titans earlier this season (that loss, was in fact, the last time the Chiefs lost) and so Tennessee holds the tie-breaker over K.C.. This, to guarantee themselves the top seed, the Chiefs have to win out. Now, should the Titans stumble this week against the Miami Dolphins, and if the Chiefs beat the Bengals, Kansas City would clinch the top seed.
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs vs. Bengals Thursday injury report: Joe Thuney added to report

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday, the Chiefs go on the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals at Noon Arrowhead Time. Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:
NFL Week 17 underdogs: Bengals end Chiefs' streak; Cardinals get right vs. Cowboys

7-7-1 WHERE: Heinz Field (Pittsburgh) WHEN: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 3 | ESPN, ESPN 2. ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿. One bubbling mess encounters another come Monday night. The Steelers appeared as a wandering ship in an embarrassing 36-10 full-squad meltdown in Kansas City last Sunday. The Browns were reduced to salt by COVID in a soul-crushing loss to the Raiders in Week 15. What came next was pulled from a pulp-horror rag: Baker Mayfield’s four-pick, Xmas Day implosion against the Packers, a tumble-job that left Cleveland in a must-win scenario against the Steelers. I’m not convinced they pull it out, despite one inviting doorway: Pittsburgh ranks 30th in DVOA against the run, allowing an outrageous 174.9 yards per game on the ground since tying the Lions in Week 8. That bodes well for mighty Nick Chubb, assuming the Browns don’t abandon his magic in key moments as they did in the team’s star-crossed final drive in Green Bay. Cleveland’s air attack is a mess, though, with a banged-up Mayfield absorbing weekly punishment, missing reads, unfurling picks and regressing before our eyes. The Steelers are a hot-and-cold dish, but T.J. Watt has Baker’s number. In Ben Roethlisberger’s presumed final home tilt at Heinz Field, expect the best version of the Black and Gold to battle with pure fire.
