Chiefs open as favorites vs. Bengals in Week 17

7-7-1 WHERE: Heinz Field (Pittsburgh) WHEN: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 3 | ESPN, ESPN 2. ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿. One bubbling mess encounters another come Monday night. The Steelers appeared as a wandering ship in an embarrassing 36-10 full-squad meltdown in Kansas City last Sunday. The Browns were reduced to salt by COVID in a soul-crushing loss to the Raiders in Week 15. What came next was pulled from a pulp-horror rag: Baker Mayfield’s four-pick, Xmas Day implosion against the Packers, a tumble-job that left Cleveland in a must-win scenario against the Steelers. I’m not convinced they pull it out, despite one inviting doorway: Pittsburgh ranks 30th in DVOA against the run, allowing an outrageous 174.9 yards per game on the ground since tying the Lions in Week 8. That bodes well for mighty Nick Chubb, assuming the Browns don’t abandon his magic in key moments as they did in the team’s star-crossed final drive in Green Bay. Cleveland’s air attack is a mess, though, with a banged-up Mayfield absorbing weekly punishment, missing reads, unfurling picks and regressing before our eyes. The Steelers are a hot-and-cold dish, but T.J. Watt has Baker’s number. In Ben Roethlisberger’s presumed final home tilt at Heinz Field, expect the best version of the Black and Gold to battle with pure fire.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO