Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Another game postponed

Campbell (COVID-19 protocols) and the Maple Leafs won't...

Maple Leafs Might Move Muzzin to Make Room for Campbell

When it comes to the Toronto Maple Leafs and a potential contract extension for goaltender Jack Campbell, there’s potentially good news and bad news. The good news is that there’s a belief the two sides will get a deal done and an extension will happen without Campbell feeling the need to test free agency. The bad news is that this extension could come at a cost.
Trades the Maple Leafs Might Make to Fit in Campbell’s Next Contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs are going to be hard-pressed to keep all of their players and re-sign goaltender Jack Campbell. Campbell is having an incredible season, is a pending UFA and the Maple Leafs will have to fork out good money to keep him, even if he elects to take a team-friendly discount to stick around. As such, not everyone currently on the roster will be with the team next season.
LeBron James weighs in on retirement ahead of 37th birthday: 'I know I'm on the other side of the hill'

You wouldn't know LeBron James was in his 19th NBA season just by looking at the numbers. He's currently averaging 27.6 points per game for the Los Angeles Lakers—the most he's scored in a season since putting up 29.7 points per game for the 2009-10 Cleveland Cavaliers—and he's doing it with an effective field goal percentage of 58.6 percent, his highest total as a Laker. He's averaging more steals than he has since he left the Miami Heat and more blocks than he has since that first stint in Cleveland. If you didn't know any better, you'd say this is just another season of peak LeBron.
Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
Toronto Maple Leafs
Hockey
Sports
Three observations: Kids step up in Sabres' loss to Devils

The Buffalo Sabres played their first game in 12 days on Wednesday night after the National Hockey League announced it would go on an extended holiday break due to COVID-19 outbreaks with several teams. Josh Schmit provides his three observations:
NHL
Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
NHL
Klay Thompson will immediately rejoin Warriors' starting lineup upon return, Steve Kerr says

When an NBA player returns from a major injury, he often does so incrementally. That player, no matter his pre-injury status, often comes off the bench and plays short minutes at first to help get re-acclimated to the speed and physicality of the game. This step in rehab would theoretically be even more important to someone returning from multiple major injuries, as Klay Thompson is trying to do following a torn ACL and torn Achilles over the past two years.
NBA
NHL Winter Classic: Carly Zucker 1-On-1 With Wild Captain Jared Spurgeon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This week, the Wild will show the nation why Minnesota is the state of hockey at the NHL Winter Classic. But the Wild will be without a key player, captain Jared Spurgeon. While he’s recovering from an injury, he continues to lead his team off the ice. WCCO’s special correspondent Carly Zucker sat down with the team captain about his team’s success and hosting this marquee game. Here are some excerpts from their conversation: ——- Carly Zucker: As Wild fans — and the whole team as a whole — it seems like it is re-energized this year, that you guys are...
NHL
Winter Classic Organizers Bracing For Subzero Temps, What Could Well Be The Coldest NHL Game Of All Time

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Our thermometers may not climb above zero at all on New Year’s Day, when thousands of fans are expected to pack Target Field for an outdoor hockey game. The Minnesota Wild will take on the St. Louis Blues in Saturday’s Winter Classic. It’ll likely be the coldest NHL game of all time. “If you’re a fan coming to the game, bring blankets,” said Steve Mayer, the league’s chief content officer. “Bring everything you need to stay as warm as you possibly can.” Mayer says extra medical personnel will be on hand at Target Field, and staff are being told to...
NHL
Florida Panthers Ready To Hit The Ice, Resume Play

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – After a 13-day break due to COVID, the NHL and Florida Panthers are back on the ice. The Cats have practiced the last three days and have, basically, their full team healthy and ready to go. With three games over the next four days, all at home, the Panthers have a great opportunity to pile up some points but it won’t be easy. Eye On The Opponent The stretch of games starts against the Rangers who have nearly an identical record as the Panthers. New York has played great hockey featuring one of the league’s top goalies and defenseman....
NHL
Raptors, Maple Leafs not selling any tickets for upcoming games

The Toronto Raptors and Toronto Maple Leafs say they will play games with no sold tickets for games starting on Friday after Ontario announced new rules for capacity during the current COVID-19 surge on Thursday. "Following the province's announcement today which further limits venue capacities, MLSE venues, including Scotiabank Arena...
NBA
Senators at Maple Leafs game night

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The Maple Leafs will play for the first time since Dec. 14, when they won 5-1 on the road in Edmonton against the Oilers; for the Senators, it’s their first match since Dec. 18, when they lost 4-3 overtime against the Flyers in Philadelphia. So one should expect some rust as both sides try to find their legs and timing after the gap between games. It’s the first meeting in the Battle of Ontario since the clubs met twice in the first week of the 2021-22 regular season. Ottawa won at home on Oct. 14 and Toronto won at home on Oct. 16.
