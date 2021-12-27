ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: No game Wednesday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Crosby and the Penguins won't play the Maple...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Game-time decision Sunday

Guentzel (upper body) will be a game-time decision Sunday versus the Sharks, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports. Guentzel returned to practice Tuesday, and he should be able to get a few more sessions in prior to Sunday. The 27-year-old had points in 13 straight games before landing on injured reserve. If he can't play Sunday, he should have a good chance to return Jan. 5 against the Blues.
NHL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Ben Roethlisberger News

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger turned a lot of heads during this Thursday’s press conference, telling reporters that “all signs” are pointing to this Sunday’s game being his final game at Heinz Field. Roethlisberger hasn’t officially announced that he’s retiring at the end of the 2021 season,...
NFL
CBS Minnesota

NHL Winter Classic: Carly Zucker 1-On-1 With Wild Captain Jared Spurgeon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This week, the Wild will show the nation why Minnesota is the state of hockey at the NHL Winter Classic. But the Wild will be without a key player, captain Jared Spurgeon. While he’s recovering from an injury, he continues to lead his team off the ice. WCCO’s special correspondent Carly Zucker sat down with the team captain about his team’s success and hosting this marquee game. Here are some excerpts from their conversation: ——- Carly Zucker: As Wild fans — and the whole team as a whole — it seems like it is re-energized this year, that you guys are...
NHL
CBS Miami

Florida Panthers Ready To Hit The Ice, Resume Play

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – After a 13-day break due to COVID, the NHL and Florida Panthers are back on the ice. The Cats have practiced the last three days and have, basically, their full team healthy and ready to go. With three games over the next four days, all at home, the Panthers have a great opportunity to pile up some points but it won’t be easy. Eye On The Opponent The stretch of games starts against the Rangers who have nearly an identical record as the Panthers. New York has played great hockey featuring one of the league’s top goalies and defenseman....
NHL
CBS Sports

Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Wednesday's game postponed

Poeltl and the Spurs will not play Wednesday against the Heat, as the game has been postponed, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The Heat don't have the necessary eight available players. The Spurs next play Friday against the Grizzlies.
NBA
Chicago Tribune

Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
NHL
WGR550

Skinner and Hinostroza are practicing with the Sabres

It’s been 10 days since Hinostroza went into protocol while it’s been nine for Skinner. Kevyn Adams said both players were asymptomatic. The Sabres are also reporting that Don Granato has still not returned to the team.
NHL
CBS Philly

Sixers Head Coach Doc Rivers Enters NBA Protocol, Won’t Coach Against Brooklyn Nets Thursday Night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia 76ers Head Coach Doc Rivers has entered the NBA’s COVID health and safety protocols. He will not coach the team Thursday night against the Brooklyn Nets. The Sixers also reportedly added tw0 players, Myles Powell and Tyler Johnson into the protocol as well. Assistant Coach Dan Burke will lead the team until Rivers returns. CBS3 will have more on this developing story on Eyewitness News at 4.
NBA

