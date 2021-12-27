ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Tuesday's contest postponed

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Kane and the Blackhawks will not face Columbus...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: Won't return Friday

Whiteside has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game against Minnesota due to concussion-like symptoms, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Whiteside was declared out for the rest of Friday's game shortly after halftime, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Saturday's matchup against the Warriors. He logged two points (1-1 FG), two rebounds and an assist in seven minutes prior to his departure, and Rudy Gay could see an increased role in his absence.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Kane
CBS Minnesota

NHL Winter Classic: Carly Zucker 1-On-1 With Wild Captain Jared Spurgeon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This week, the Wild will show the nation why Minnesota is the state of hockey at the NHL Winter Classic. But the Wild will be without a key player, captain Jared Spurgeon. While he’s recovering from an injury, he continues to lead his team off the ice. WCCO’s special correspondent Carly Zucker sat down with the team captain about his team’s success and hosting this marquee game. Here are some excerpts from their conversation: ——- Carly Zucker: As Wild fans — and the whole team as a whole — it seems like it is re-energized this year, that you guys are...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
NHL
WGR550

Three observations: Kids step up in Sabres' loss to Devils

The Buffalo Sabres played their first game in 12 days on Wednesday night after the National Hockey League announced it would go on an extended holiday break due to COVID-19 outbreaks with several teams. Josh Schmit provides his three observations:
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Sunday's contest postponed

Keller and the Coyotes won't play Dallas on Sunday due to COVID-19 postponements. Keller has six points in his last three games, bringing his season total to 23 through 30 appearances. Arizona's next game is scheduled for Tuesday against Winnipeg.
NHL
NHL

Tuesday's Home Game Against Islanders Postponed

The National Hockey League announced Friday that due to COVID-related issues affecting the New York Islanders schedule, the New York at Seattle game on Tuesday, Jan. 4 has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. The Kraken currently have six games postponed:. Dec. 19...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
WGR550

It was a good Sabres debut for Alex Tuch

Prow had to fill in on defense. The 29-year-old was playing in his first NHL game and I never really noticed him which means he played his game. He even pulled the Sabres to within a goal with just 5:22 left. It was a nice read by Prow
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy