Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Tuesday's contest postponed

Whiteside has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game against Minnesota due to concussion-like symptoms, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Whiteside was declared out for the rest of Friday's game shortly after halftime, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Saturday's matchup against the Warriors. He logged two points (1-1 FG), two rebounds and an assist in seven minutes prior to his departure, and Rudy Gay could see an increased role in his absence.
