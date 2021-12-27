ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask weeks away from potential return

Tuukka Rask underwent hip surgery in the summer to repair a torn labrum but has been back on the ice for weeks now, working out at the Bruins facility. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

When the Boston Bruins hit the ice on Sunday for the first practice after the holiday break, there was a familiar face leading the group. Tuukka Rask was the first player on the ice, according to Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic, despite the veteran goaltender still not having a contract with the Bruins.

Asked after practice, head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters that Rask is still a couple of weeks away from being ready to return to action. Tracey Myers of NHL.com writes that Jan. 18 could be the date for that return, although there are still medical -- and contractual -- hurdles to overcome before then.

Rask underwent hip surgery in the summer to repair a torn labrum but has been back on the ice for weeks now, working out at the Bruins facility. While he technically is an unrestricted free agent and could sign with anyone, the goaltender has been very clear about his intentions to finish his career in Boston.

Now 34, Rask would certainly add a lot of experience to the goaltending room for the Bruins, although it’s unclear what role he would play when he returns. Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark have both been very good lately, raising their save percentages to .917 and .922, respectively, for the season.

Importantly, Swayman is still waiver-exempt and could be sent to the minor leagues but does not appear eligible for the newly recreated taxi squad considering his role on the Bruins through the first part of the season. Rask would need to pass through waivers in order to go to the taxi squad, so that’s not an option for him either.

The answer to those questions doesn’t have to be given for a little while longer, but it appears as though Rask will in fact officially return to the Bruins at some point in the next few weeks.

