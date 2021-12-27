ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Year of the Tiger

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lunar new year is celebrated in many cultures, but perhaps no celebration garners as much attention as China’s. The fanfare begins each year around the beginning of February. The Chinese New Year is marked by 12 zodiac symbols, which are rotated on a...

