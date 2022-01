After an appeals court upheld the Biden Administration's vaccine mandates, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says he will take the fight to the U.S. Supreme Court. Paxton said via Twitter he plans on taking the fight against vaccine mandates to the highest court in the land. It comes after the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of appeals overturned an earlier ruling that blocked the measure.

