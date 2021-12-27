ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Game that was: "I felt like we were clicking…"

By Brian Sexton
Jaguars.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The result was disappointing and familiar. But there positive moments that led to that result – and Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence liked some of what he saw there on Sunday afternoon. In particular, there were moments to like on the game's final...

www.jaguars.com

Jaguars.com

O-Zone: Whoops

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. It's pretty shocking we are this bad. Do you think we will be this bad again next year? The next decade? The next century?. The 2021 Jaguars indeed are bad. They're 2-13 and have lost seven consecutive games, with the last two losses – to the New York Jets and Houston Texans – particularly bothersome because they came to struggling teams with rosters reduced by COVID-19. This Jaguars team might not be as good right now as last year's team, which went 1-15 and was the worst in franchise history. So, that's where the Jaguars currently stand – at the end of a lost season, which is doubly frustrating because it was supposed to be the start of a promising era. I don't expect the Jaguars to be this bad next season because it defies reason that this could happen again. As for the future, I expect Jaguars Owner Shad Khan will hire a head coach in whom players can believe – and who can give the organization the major reset and redirect it clearly needs. That redirect won't fix everything by itself, but it would be a major step in the right direction. I still expect the Jaguars to lose more than they win next season because it just feels like much work must be done to fix a lot of areas. But that could be the result of me being beaten down by seven consecutive losses, a lot of bad offense, a lot of disorganization and too many avoidable mistakes. Maybe it can turn more quickly. Here's hoping.
NFL
Jaguars.com

Quick thoughts: On to Week 17

JACKSONVILLE – Senior writer John Oehser, senior correspondent Brian Sexton and team reporter Ashlyn Sullivan with quick thoughts as the Jaguars prepare to play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday. Oehser …. Top trait. The Jaguars' second head-coach search in as many years officially...
NFL
Trevor Lawrence
Jaguars.com

Jaguars Wednesday: "It adds some challenges…"

JACKSONVILLE – Trevor Lawrence understated the obvious Wednesday. "It adds some challenges for sure," he said. Lawrence, the Jaguars' rookie quarterback, was talking about the most challenging part of yet another challenging week of a challenging 2021 season – the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation that has turned this into a week of unknowns around the Jaguars.
NFL
Jaguars.com

Scout's Take: Bucky Brooks examines Jaguars-Jets

JACKSONVILLE – In a weekly feature for the 2021 season, NFL Media and Jaguars Media analyst Bucky Brooks breaks down the Jaguars' performance in a 26-21 loss to the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday. BIG IMPRESSION. Despite an onslaught of losses that has...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Wife’s Troubling Admission

This season has been one to forget for Baker Mayfield. The former No. 1 overall pick has dealt with a plethora of injuries and hasn’t been able to put up impressive numbers. Mayfield’s play this season has drawn a lot of criticism. Some of it is warranted, but there’s a line that fans shouldn’t cross. Unfortunately, there are a few fans taking things way too far.
NFL
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Richard Sherman makes NFL MVP pick that Tom Brady won’t like

The NFL MVP race has tightened up in recent weeks, with NFL stars Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Jonathan Taylor all having compelling cases to take home the hardware. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Richard Sherman, who has his own podcast, weighed in on who he thinks the NFL MVP should be. Sherman’s teammate Brady won’t like his pick.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Mike Zimmer Announces Vikings Starting QB For Packers Game

Earlier today, Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. This news couldn’t have come at a better time for Mike Zimmer and his Minnesota squad as QB1 Kirk Cousins was moved to the list with a positive test this morning. Just a couple hours after...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Philip Rivers was on Christmas vacation when Colts called

While the Indianapolis Colts were mapping out their scenarios when it comes to the quarterback position, their former starter in Philip Rivers became an option. With Carson Wentz testing positive for COVID-19 and being out for five days at a minimum, head coach Frank Reich reached out to Rivers about the situation. The 40-year-old quarterback was on Christmas vacation with his family.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson sets record straight on Mike Zimmer ‘frustrated’ take on his rant

The Minnesota Vikings had a slow start at home last week vs. the Los Angeles Rams. They only scored three points in the first half and ultimately lost. The loss dropped the Vikings from a playoff spot and they no longer control their own playoff destiny. Vikings Pro Bowl wide receiver Justin Jefferson appeared to call out his teammates for not having enough energy to start the game last week.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers insider has bad news on potential Ben Roethlisberger replacement

The Steelers need a replacement for Ben Roethlisberger, but per one team insider, that replacement may already be on the team. Mason Rudolph was originally drafted as a long-term project, thought to eventually one day take over for Roethlisberger as he entered his late-30’s. Well, Roethlisberger has played longer than expected, while Rudolph hasn’t made the necessary transition an easy one.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Called Out For What He Said About Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow thoroughly humiliated the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday. One former Ravens defender didn’t take too kindly to that – but his comments have landed him in some hot water. On Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, NFL analyst Bart Scott declared that “the...
NFL
The Spun

Desmond Howard Reacts To Ridiculous Alabama Narrative

No. 1 Alabama will enter this Friday’s College Football semifinal as almost two-touchdown favorites over No. 4 Cincinnati. However, one of the Crimson Tide’s best players doesn’t think his team is being treated as such. Alabama linebacker Will Anderson said in his media session earlier this week...
ALABAMA STATE

