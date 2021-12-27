ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Key Moments That Led to Seahawks' Gutting Home Loss to Bears

By Nick Lee
The Seahawks squandered multiple two-score leads in the second half at home to the Bears on Sunday, marking another puzzling chapter to this forgettable season. How did Chicago break Seattle's heart? Let's get into it.

Third quarter: Khalil Herbert 20-yard touchdown run

Seattle seemed to be cruising with multiple 10-point leads, including 17-7 in the third quarter. But the Bears wanted to swing the momentum in their favor, and they did just that. Herbert sprung free for the touchdown run, bringing the game within three points.

Fourth quarter: Russell Wilson sacked for -13 yards

With the Seahawks nursing a 24-17 lead with under eight minutes left, it appeared as if a field goal would lock up a win. The drive was trending that way until Wilson took an inexplicable, devastating sack. It turned a 3rd and 4 on the Chicago eight-yard line to a 4th down from the 21, which made Jason Myers' field goal attempt that much more treacherous in the snowy, cold conditions. Myers missed the field goal, costing the Seahawks a chance to build on their lead.

Fourth quarter: Colby Parkinson called for holding on 2nd and 8

The defense held firm after Myers missed the field goal, giving the Seahawks yet another chance to seal the win with points. On 2nd and 8 from the Chicago 28-yard line, Rashaad Penny ran for two yards, giving Seattle what looked like a third down and manageable distance. However, Parkinson was called for holding, pushing Seattle back 10 yards to the 38. A poor fly sweep to Dee Eskridge pinned Seattle back to a 3rd and 21 from the 41, followed by an incompletion on the very next play. This made a field goal attempt nearly impossible given the conditions. The Seahawks punted away yet another chance to put the game on ice.

Fourth quarter: Nick Foles completes touchdown and two-point conversion

This sequence counts as one dagger of a moment. First, former Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham stomped on the hearts of fans everywhere by hauling in a leaping touchdown, bringing the Bears to within one point with a PAT pending. Matt Nagy decided to role the dice with nothing to lose in regards to a playoff spot and went for the lead with a two-point conversion attempt. The try was successful thanks to another magical Foles connection, giving the Bears a 25-24 lead with one minute left and leaving Seahawks fans at snowy Lumen Field stunned.

Fourth quarter: Wilson pass incomplete, turnover on downs

Many assumed that, with one minute left and two timeouts, Wilson would do what he has done so many times before: drive down and win the game for Seattle. However, this comeback attempt ended with a faceplant in the snow. Following a holding penalty and a false start on 4th and 1, the Seahawks faced a 4th and 6 with their game—and minuscule playoff hopes—on the line. Wilson's pass to Tyler Lockett fell incomplete, turning the ball back over to the Bears with 21 seconds left. This sealed Seattle's 10th loss of the season and perhaps the most painful one yet, given it had two separate 10-point leads in the second half.

