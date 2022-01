The key to sticking around the NBA is always being ready no matter what comes your way. That's been D.J. Wilson's view of things over this crazy past week. He'd only just arrived in Las Vegas for the G League showcase with the Oklahoma City Blues when he found out the Toronto Raptors were signing him to a 10-day hardship contract. From there, he caught a flight over to Chicago where he prayed he didn't have COVID-19 and could actually sign his contract. When that game was eventually postponed, it was back over to Los Angeles to spend Christmas with his family before the Raptors needed him back in Cleveland for Sunday's game. Then across to border to Toronto where he'd spent the past couple of days in isolation ahead of Tuesday's game.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO