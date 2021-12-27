Eating Disorders Around the Holiday

When it comes to healthy eating success, vowing to give up your favorite foods never works, and that’s doubly true around the holidays. A better strategy is to acknowledge that you will eat what you like, but will do so in the context of a healthy diet. That means taking a second to check in with yourself to see if a holiday treat is really something you want, or something that you’re just reaching for because it’s there. It also means being conscious of portion sizes, balancing out the sugar with some veggies, and when you choose to eat a treat, focusing on it so you fully enjoy it.

