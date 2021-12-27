ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eating Disorders Around the Holiday

wfmynews2.com

3 ways to eat healthy during the holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eating healthy for the holidays doesn't have to mean giving up the goodies you love. Here are three tips to keep your plate in balance from Novant Dietitian Kimberly Spatola. Take Your Time. "Really just start out by eating slowly," Spatola explained. "That small change can...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Sacramento Bee

Why the holiday season comes with even more challenges for people with eating disorders

The holiday season often marks a time of change: leaves falling, sunny skies fading into rainy days and glimpses of a new year approaching. And the changes don’t stop there. It’s widely considered acceptable to gain weight during the holidays and then, come Jan. 2, lose the holiday weight we’ve put on. We give ourselves a grace period: It’s that “one last piece of pie and I’ll start tomorrow” season. We receive messages perpetuating an expectation of weight gain followed by weight loss from the media as well as from family members, friends and others we may be spending time with during the holidays.
WEIGHT LOSS
The Press

Christmas Nutrition quiz: mindful Holiday Eating With BetterMe

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What comes to mind when you think of a Christmas table? Family and friends, cozy atmosphere, and delicious food. But there is another side to the holiday season. Turning a blind eye to holiday dietary habits, lack of exercise & sleep, binge-eating, and excess alcohol, may result in them taking a toll on both our physical and emotional well-being.
FITNESS
ABC Action News

Have your Cake and Eat it Too this Holiday Season

It’s hard to believe there are ways to cut down on sugar and calories this time of year. Registered Dietitian Annessa Chumbley promises that you can have your holiday cake and eat it too!. Products featured in segment:. Splenda Naturals Stevia and Splenda Naturals Monk Fruit. #1 Recommended Brand...
HOLIDAY, FL
MedicalXpress

Hospitalizations for eating disorder increased during pandemic

Shortly after the pandemic began, Kelly Allison started hearing more and more professional chatter about a worrying increase in hospitalizations for eating disorders. "It was a big topic of conversation," says Allison, who runs Penn's Center for Weight and Eating Disorders. The media had also begun reporting on this trend.
FITNESS
BBC

Christmas 'tough' for people with eating disorders

The Christmas period can be "very difficult" for people with eating disorders to navigate, a former anorexia and bulimia patient says. Lara Davies says there can be a pressure to enjoy food at this time. One eating disorder charity said it was braced for a spike in helpline calls over...
MENTAL HEALTH
advantagenews.com

Dietitian says healthy eating is important over the holidays

As we get ready for the feasts that can be common during Thanksgiving, a spokesperson with OSF HealthCare has some tips on how to keep from overindulging this holiday season. The New Year is when we start making resolutions to lose weight. The main reason we need to do that is because we ate too much over the holidays.
DIETS
Consumer Reports.org

Holiday Foods Face-Off: Which Is Healthier to Eat?

When it comes to healthy eating success, vowing to give up your favorite foods never works, and that’s doubly true around the holidays. A better strategy is to acknowledge that you will eat what you like, but will do so in the context of a healthy diet. That means taking a second to check in with yourself to see if a holiday treat is really something you want, or something that you’re just reaching for because it’s there. It also means being conscious of portion sizes, balancing out the sugar with some veggies, and when you choose to eat a treat, focusing on it so you fully enjoy it.
FOOD & DRINKS
Discover Mag

Eating Disorders Have Spiked Amid the Pandemic

The early stages of the pandemic were hard on all of us, but for those already vulnerable to mental health issues, being stuck at home for a year could be unbearable. Thrown out of our routines without work, school, extracurricular activities or in-person socializing, it’s clear that the psychological ramifications of the past two years are only beginning to surface. And researchers contend that those vulnerable to disordered eating found the past two years particularly trying. Eating disorders have shot up and experts are trying to figure out why.
FITNESS
glamourmagazine.co.uk

How to survive Christmas when you have an eating disorder

I loved Christmas 2020. As someone who has had an eating disorder for all of my adult life, being away from the parties and family gatherings during the pandemic meant the pressure to eat was off. I know for most people, the feast of Christmas is something they adore. But I’ve had anorexia for 15 years, since I was 19, and nothing is more agonising than huge amounts of food and forced fun in a confined space.
HEALTH
nutritionstripped.com

Balanced Eating During The Holidays And New Year

Learn our best tips on how you can maintain your balanced eating habits during the holidays and beyond this year. The holidays are often a particularly trying time when it comes to maintaining balanced eating habits. It makes sense though, right? Our routines are often shifting frequently due to events, outings, and vacation time. Additionally, for a lot of people, this involves much more socialization than they’re used to on a regular week-to-week basis.
LIFESTYLE
kiowacountypress.net

Dear Dietitian – Tips for guilt-free holiday eating

The holiday season is upon us, times of glad tidings, holiday parties, and family gatherings. When we gather to celebrate, there is often food available that we don't normally eat. It's delicious food, and why not partake? It's the holidays; we're supposed to eat more. If you are one of...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Valley Reporter

Where to eat in The Valley this holiday season

The Valley Reporter reached out to local restaurants to see who’s open for the holidays and who’s offering special holiday meals. Collaborative Brewing, Waitsfield, is serving cooked lobster-to-go on Christmas Eve from 2 to 4 p.m. There will be no dining service that day. They will be closed Christmas Day and open their regular hours on New Year’s Eve, 3 to 9 p.m., and New Year’s Day, noon to 9 p.m.
WAITSFIELD, VT
Woman's World

This Supplement Can Help You Drop 10 Pounds a Week Without Dieting

Wish your holiday sweater was a little less snug? Good news: Women tell us a daily dose of resveratrol — an antioxidant in wine, cocoa, and berries — allows them to drop one to two pounds every day without even dieting. “It’s actually the easiest I’ve ever lost weight,” says Fari Vatani, 67, a Florida retiree who shrunk from a size 16 to an 8 after a lifetime of failed weight-loss attempts.
DIETS

