Bulls win 3rd straight game, defeat Pacers 113-105

 5 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 32 points in his return from the NBA’s health and safety protocols, DeMar DeRozan added 24 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Indiana Pacers 113-105 on Sunday night.

Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and 15 rebounds as the Bulls (20-10) won their third straight.

Caris LeVert scored 27 points and Domantas Sabonis had 14 points and 16 rebounds after missing a game with a right calf injury as the Pacers dropped their third straight game.

Chicago had a comfortable lead throughout most of the game before Indiana pulled within 108-100 on a 3-pointer by LeVert with 3:19 to play. LaVine answered with a 20-footer and, after a miss by the Pacers, added another basket to essentially put the game away.

It was LaVine’s first game since Dec. 11. However, he missed just two games because the Bulls had three games postponed during his absence.

Rookie Ayo Dosunmu, who also returned from the health and safety protocols, came off the bench to score six points in 24 minutes.

Chicago was without starter Lonzo Ball and reserves Alfonzo McKinnie and Tony Bradley, who entered health and safety protocols on Sunday. Ball was the only player to appear in all 29 games before Sunday.

The Bulls were also without coach Billy Donovan, who entered the protocols on Friday. Assistant Chris Fleming filled in.

The Pacers were without leading scorer Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) and Jeremy Lamb (wrist).

Indiana won 109-77 in the first meeting between the teams, on Nov. 22 at the United Center.

Chicago got off to a hot shooting start in the opening periods and led 63-48 at the half.

Indiana turned up the defensive pressure at the start of the second half and pulled within 83-75 with just under two minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Coby White hit a pair of free throws and DeRozan added a 14-footer to build the lead back to 87-75, but the Pacers scored the final four points of the quarter to make it 87-79 entering the fourth.

Tyler Cook opened the scoring in the final quarter with a dunk and DeRozan added a pair of free throws on the next possession to stretch the lead to 91-79. A short time later, DeRozan hit back-to-back mid-range jumpers to make it 95-81 with nine minutes to go.

TIP INS

Pacers: Have dropped four straight on the road, falling to 3-13 away from home this season. … C Myles Turner had 19 points on 9-for-18 shooting, but was 0 for 4 from 3-point range.

Bulls: G/F Alex Caruso (left foot sprain) sat out after being injured early in the last game against Houston. Caruso is expected to be re-evaluated in about a week. … F Derrick Jones Jr. missed his second straight game with a left hamstring strain.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Host the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

Bulls: At the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

bleachernation.com

Pre-Gamin’: Bulls at Pacers — Lineups, Broadcast Info, Game Thread

We didn’t get the Bulls on Christmas this year, but we get them on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day! It kind of stinks that today’s game is a 2:00 pm tip, but Bulls basketball on NYE is Bulls basketball on NYE. I guess I’ll just have to start my celebration a bit earlier, hopefully with a Bulls win in Indiana!
NBA
Indy Cornrows

Bulls vs. Pacers: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers (14-21) close out 2021 at the Fieldhouse when they host the Bulls (22-10) in the annual NYE afternoon game. The two teams plays five days ago but thanks to this season of COVID variables around every corner, both teams won’t look the same. The Pacers remain without Malcolm Brogdon, whose Achilles may still be an issue, but COVID protocols will keep him sidelined for this one along with Jeremy Lamb, Chris Duarte and Isaiah Jackson.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

DeMar DeRozan speaks out on real hero in Bulls’ win vs. Pacers

DeMar DeRozan may have won the game for the Chicago Bulls on Friday against the Indiana Pacers, but he knows it won’t be possible without one of his teammates: Coby White. DeRozan gave White a ton of credit for keeping the Bulls in the game despite his struggles early in the contest. As DeRozan had […] The post DeMar DeRozan speaks out on real hero in Bulls’ win vs. Pacers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
