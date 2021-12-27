SEAN PAUL & SIA DEBUT NEW MUSIC VIDEO FOR “DYNAMITE”

It turns out that the most intriguing serial drama on the internet has the best music, too. The run of interrelated videos for songs from Day/Night, the acclaimed second album by Parcels, have left fans puzzled, intoxicated, disoriented, mesmerized, and, above all, ready for the next installment. Director Carmen Crommelin (sibling of Parcels guitarist and singer Jules Crommelin) has fitted the Day/Night songs to an artfully fractured storyline involving a house party, a psychiatrist, a frustrated host, a dancer, and lots of gorgeous, angled shots of the city at night. Voyeurism, sexual ambiguity, romance, questions of privacy, the things we tell and the things we keep to ourselves — it’s all explored in these ridiculously potent, endlessly rewatchable three-minute clips.
Comments / 0