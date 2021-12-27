ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEAN PAUL & SIA DEBUT NEW MUSIC VIDEO FOR “DYNAMITE”

By Press Release
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe multi-award-winning and Billboard chart topping, Sean Paul releases his new visual for his latest indisputable pop banger “Dynamite” featuring Sia. Directed by Storm Saulter, the music video matches the energetic single with its lively choreography and Sci-Fi setting. The fun & futuristic video gives viewers a...

Winchester News Gazette

Frank Ocean debuts new music on Christmas radio show

Frank Ocean has debuted new music on the Christmas edition of his radio show. The 34-year-old singer revealed a surprise for fans on his Apple radio programme 'Blonded Radio' on Christmas Day (25.12.21) as he shared a nine-minute track that has been inspired by a conversation he had with the Dutch motivational speaker Wim Hof.
MUSIC
UPI News

The Weeknd marks 'Echoes of Silence' anniversary with new music video

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The Weeknd is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his mixtape Echoes of Silence. The 31-year-old singer-songwriter marked the occasion Tuesday by releasing a music video for the title track, "Echoes of Silence." The "Echoes of Silence" video is created by artist Hajime Sorayama and centers on...
MUSIC
orcasound.com

SKIP MARLEY PREMIERES OFFICIAL VIDEO FOR NEWEST TRACK, “VIBE”

SKIP’S FIRST NEW MUSIC SINCE GRAMMY©-NOMINATED DEBUT PROJECT HIGHER PLACE, FEATURING RIAA #1 GLOBAL SMASH “SLOW DOWN” WITH H.E.R. Chart-topping two-time Grammy©-nominated Skip Marley, whose newest track “Vibe” featuring Jamaican MC Popcaan has spent the summer and fall activating every listener’s highest vibrations, premieres the song’s official video today. The track was produced by Rykeyz who also produced Skip’s history-making RIAA gold #1 global hit “Slow Down” with two-time Grammy© Award-winning artist H.E.R.
MUSIC
Highsnobiety

Bad Bunny Gets ‘The Simpsons’ Treatment in New Music Video

Bad Bunny enlisted ‘The Simpsons’ to help him with his new music video for “Te Deseo Lo Major.” The music video was directed by David Silverman, who has also directed several episodes of the animated series. In the video, Marge is seen arguing with Homer, who...
CELEBRITIES
justjaredjr.com

Austin Mahone Debuts 'One Time' Visualizer, Teases More New Music

Austin Mahone has just released the new visualizer for his song “One Time.”. The 25-year-old singer dropped the brand new video on Friday, aka Christmas Eve (December 24). Austin‘s new visualizer video features footage from performances, as well as him on a boat, and Tana Mongeau. If you...
MUSIC
dopecausewesaid.com

Berlin-Based Quintet Parcels Share Their New Music Video For "Famous"

It turns out that the most intriguing serial drama on the internet has the best music, too. The run of interrelated videos for songs from Day/Night, the acclaimed second album by Parcels, have left fans puzzled, intoxicated, disoriented, mesmerized, and, above all, ready for the next installment. Director Carmen Crommelin (sibling of Parcels guitarist and singer Jules Crommelin) has fitted the Day/Night songs to an artfully fractured storyline involving a house party, a psychiatrist, a frustrated host, a dancer, and lots of gorgeous, angled shots of the city at night. Voyeurism, sexual ambiguity, romance, questions of privacy, the things we tell and the things we keep to ourselves — it’s all explored in these ridiculously potent, endlessly rewatchable three-minute clips.
MUSIC
KTLA

Sean Paul talks about his new Grammy nomination and single

Reggae singer-songwriter Sean Paul is nominated for best Reggae album of the year at the upcoming Grammy Awards. He talks about his collaboration with Sia for new single “Dynamite.” You can stream “Dynamite” now. Sean Paul’s new album “Scorcha” will be out in April next year. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News […]
MUSIC
orcasound.com

SEAN PAUL DEBUTS “ONLY FANZ” FT. TY DOLLA $IGN

Multi-Award-winning international superstar Sean Paul unveils “Only Fanz,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign – a captivating dancehall banger empowering women who creatively earn their living. Demonstrating Sean’s versatility and range, “Only Fanz” pairs first-class production with two of music’s most prolific artists, known for their undeniable hooks and melodic vocals.
MUSIC
24hip-hop.com

Tn_boosie Releases his New Insane Music Video

Tn_boosie has just released the music video to his world-renowned hit single “I’m That Winner”. Tn_boosie is originally from Seattle, Washington and became inspired to create music at the age of 8 years old. Tn_boosie grew up constantly listening to legendary artists like 2 Pac and Pimp C. Tn_boosie feels that these artists have helped mold him into the artist he is today. Tn_boosie puts great emphasis on releasing only the highest quality music he can put out. He works with his producer Jaccem Smaccem, diligently to perfect all the music they release together. When these two step into the studio together it’s like Jay Z and Kayne, they’re guaranteed to make a hit.
CELEBRITIES
theprp.com

Nonpoint Debut “Back In The Game” Music Video

Accompanying today’s (December 27th) release of the new EP “Ruthless” from long-running Floridian alternative metal outfit Nonpoint is the below music video for the featured track, “Back In The Game“. You can give that a watch below. Speaking previously of this just unveiled single, frontman...
MUSIC
98.7 WFGR

When John Madden Appeared in a Paul Simon Music Video

Paul Simon recruited an eclectic collection of guest stars when he finally shot a music video for “Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard,” 16 years after the single’s release. Among them was John Madden, the legendary NFL broadcaster and former Super Bowl-winning coach with the Raiders.
NFL
