Christmas intruder at Windsor Castle had crossbow, detained under Mental Health Act: Police

Two boys were stabbed to death within an hour of each other on Thursday, police have confirmed, making 2021 the bloodiest year on record for teen homicides in London A 16-year-old boy was fatally wounded at Philpot's Farm Yiewsley, west London, and was pronounced dead at 8.25pm.It followed the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in Ashburton Park, Croydon south London, who was pronounced dead at 7.36pm.The Metropolitan Police said it was too early to say whether or not the two incidents, more than 20 miles apart, were linked.The double tragedy brings the total number of teenage killings in the capital in a calendar year to 30 – passing a previous peak of 29, set in 2008.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO