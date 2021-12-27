ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas intruder at Windsor Castle had crossbow, detained under Mental Health Act: Police

By Karla Adam
The Spokesman-Review
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON – The intruder who was arrested on Christmas morning on the grounds of Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II is living, was carrying a crossbow, police said on Sunday. The man has been detained under the Mental Health Act, they said. Officers arrested the 19-year-old Southampton man...

