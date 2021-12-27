Abelardo’s on Ingersoll Avenue permanently closes after Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa — A popular late night food spot in Des Moines is closing its doors for good after Sunday.

Today marked the final day for the Abelardo’s location at 2510 Ingersoll Avenue. The Mexican fast food restaurant will remain open overnight until 1 a.m. before permanently closing. Axios reported in March that a Starbucks is planned to take its place.

The Abelardo’s on Ingersoll Avenue was among the few late night food options in Des Moines. Open until 3 a.m. on weekends, it was a popular destination after bars closed around the city. The two other Abelardo’s locations in Des Moines at 205 E. 14th Street and 5525 Douglas Avenue are open until 1 a.m. at the latest.

A new Abelardo’s location in Des Moines is planned for 1538 Army Post Road on the south side. Abelardo’s also has locations in West Des Moines, Ankeny and Ames.

Abelardo’s is based in Omaha, Nebraska. The company has locations in four states, including Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and South Dakota.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.