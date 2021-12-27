Insecure Had One Last Trick Up Its Sleeve

Insecure is over and fans of the HBO comedy are still grappling with the fact that the beloved series has ended. But thankfully, fans are happy with the ending. Viewers watched as Issa and Lawrence's rollercoaster romance was tied up with a pretty bow and the two ended up together in their own happily ever. Issa [Issa Rae] and Molly's [Yvonne Orji] careers thrived, and friends Kelli [Natasha Rothwell] and Tiffany's [Amanda Seales] individual love lives and careers also thrived. But the biggest reaction came during an emotional moment between Molly and Issa following Molly's wedding day. As fans reacted to the tear-jerking remarks of love between the two on-screen BFFs, Yvonne Orji, who stars as Molly on the show, thanked Issa for being her person. As it turns out, Orji went off-script.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO