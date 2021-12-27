Insecure Had One Last Trick Up Its Sleeve

Insecure has always dealt with magic: the magic of music, of various sorts of contraband (from alcohol to, in one of its best episodes, something a bit more hardcore), of love and sex, and, of course, #BlackGirlMagic. But the most magical thing about Insecure is that through its ups and downs,...
Insecure, the hit series by and starring Issa Rae aired its last episode of the last season yesterday, December 26th. Rae took great care to ensure that this show had the correct send-off. This included re-writing the final episode just two weeks before filming took place. The writer and actor spoke to Variety about the change, explaining that the first version of the finale "just wasn't right."
Saying goodbye to a show is always hard, but it hurts even more for those who feel a strong connection to the characters. Every week, fans turned on their TVs to watch the hit HBO show “Insecure” to see familiar faces that for so many represented Black womanhood. On Sunday, they tuned in for the last time as the series wrapped up after five seasons.
All good things must come to an end. After a five season run, the hit HBO series “Insecure” will make its final curtain with the airing of its series finale December 26. The brainchild of star/writer Issa Rae, “Insecure” focuses on the lives of a group of 30-something friends in southern Los Angeles, highlighting a cultural specificity of Black life rarely seen on the small screen. Through the eyes of Issa Dee (the show’s protagonist) viewers were given access to the highs and lows of a single Black woman doing her best to navigate her personal and professional relationships with...
Note: This article reveals what happened on the Sunday finale of "Insecure." To quote the kids, Sunday's "Insecure" series finale was giving exactly what it was supposed to have gave. Over five hilariously frustrating seasons of highly questionable life choices, bad rap lyrics, overdue breakups and messy makeups, the beloved...
For the last five years, many Sunday scaries have been staved off by one thing: "Insecure."
It’s a wrap, and Insecure fans are in their feelings. After five glorious seasons, Insecure has come to an end. The day many fans were looking forward to and, at the same time, dreaded arrived on Sunday (Dec.27). The adventures of Issa Dee and her gang as they navigate all aspects of life reached its epic conclusion.
Insecure is over and fans of the HBO comedy are still grappling with the fact that the beloved series has ended. But thankfully, fans are happy with the ending. Viewers watched as Issa and Lawrence's rollercoaster romance was tied up with a pretty bow and the two ended up together in their own happily ever. Issa [Issa Rae] and Molly's [Yvonne Orji] careers thrived, and friends Kelli [Natasha Rothwell] and Tiffany's [Amanda Seales] individual love lives and careers also thrived. But the biggest reaction came during an emotional moment between Molly and Issa following Molly's wedding day. As fans reacted to the tear-jerking remarks of love between the two on-screen BFFs, Yvonne Orji, who stars as Molly on the show, thanked Issa for being her person. As it turns out, Orji went off-script.
One Last Sleepless Night with the final quest of A Fated Encounter and is unlocked after completing the previous quest, What Dreams May Come. This page of IGN’s A Fated Encounter Walkthrough will guide you through each step of the final encounter in the Isle of Skye Between Eivor and Kassandra.
One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Shaquille O'Neal has been in the news a lot for his hot takes about basketball. He recently blasted the Brooklyn Nets for recalling Kyrie Irving, stating that they do not need him. While his job as an analyst has been amazing, fans have continued to pay attention to the four-time...
Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
Young Betty White was a star long before the success of The Golden Girls. Set to celebrate her 100th birthday on January 17, 2022, the eight-time Emmy winner has appeared in countless TV shows and movies over a career that has spanned more than seven decades. But things weren’t always easy for the legendary actress, especially early on.
I’m sure all of us had rules concerning reading while we were growing up. While ours were likely to get us to read more, Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider revealed a rule her parents had that might surprise you. After a break during last night’s show, Ken Jennings spoke to...
Veteran actress Rhonda Stubbins White, best known for starring in NBC soap opera “Days of Our Lives” has died following a battle with ovarian cancer. She was 60. “To the friends of Rhonda: It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my dear friend Rhonda Stubbins White. She was an amazingly talented woman, full of positivity and energy, and grounded by her faith,” her friend and producer Todd Baker wrote on her Facebook page Thursday. “We were all fortunate to have known her and shared her short time on this earth.”
We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
It has come to the attention of numerous netizens that there seemed to be something different with Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's relationship as a married couple. Rumor has it that it seems like Stephen Curry actually has a "not-so-perfect marriage." In a recent report, an Instagram blog for "exposing celebrities' secrets," Deumoix exposed the NBA star and his longtime wife having a "non-traditional relationship."
Wedding bells are soon to be ringing for Porsha Williams!. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her fiancé, businessman Simon Guobadia has set a date for the wedding, with a bit of push from Williams' family, of course. "I did not [have a date], and everything kind of blew up online. My grandmother, of all people, got word. She was like, 'That man wants to marry you, what are you going to do?' She, my mom, and my Aunt Darlene sat me down like an intervention, and they literally gave me a date. So we now have a date, summoned by my family," Williams told Extra at the People's Choice Awards.
Following two short-lived marriages, Betty White found true love with game show host Allen Ludden, whom she met while appearing as a guest on Password during the show's third week. "We felt like we knew each other," she told the Archive of American Television, recalling their "love affair." Within weeks of their meeting, Ludden proposed marriage — "just as a joke," White, who was in no mood for remarrying at that time, once recalled to PEOPLE. "But he wouldn't let up." When she refused a diamond wedding ring ("Oh, I was a bitch!"), he wore it on a chain around his neck. She finally gave in on Easter 1963. He sent her "this adorable fluffy white stuffed bunny," she remembered, "and in its ears were gold leaves with ruby, diamond and sapphire earrings." They wed that year. "I wasted all that time we could have been together," she said. Ludden died in 1981, just shy of the couple's 18th wedding anniversary.
