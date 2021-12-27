ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insecure Had One Last Trick Up Its Sleeve

By Nadira Goffe
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInsecure has always dealt with magic: the magic of music, of various sorts of contraband (from alcohol to, in one of its best episodes, something a bit more hardcore), of love and sex, and, of course, #BlackGirlMagic. But the most magical thing about Insecure is that through its ups and downs,...

Definitely Not 'Insecure'! Creator and Actor Issa Rae Talks About Her Last Minute Changes to 'Insecure' Finale to Make it the Phenomenal Closure it Was!

Insecure, the hit series by and starring Issa Rae aired its last episode of the last season yesterday, December 26th. Rae took great care to ensure that this show had the correct send-off. This included re-writing the final episode just two weeks before filming took place. The writer and actor spoke to Variety about the change, explaining that the first version of the finale "just wasn't right."
Fans thank Issa Rae, ‘Insecure’ for its portrayal of growth — and its representation of Black women

Saying goodbye to a show is always hard, but it hurts even more for those who feel a strong connection to the characters. Every week, fans turned on their TVs to watch the hit HBO show “Insecure” to see familiar faces that for so many represented Black womanhood. On Sunday, they tuned in for the last time as the series wrapped up after five seasons.
As ‘Insecure’ Signs Off, Its Creative Team Predicts Its Legacy Will Be Bigger Than Anyone Can Imagine

All good things must come to an end. After a five season run, the hit HBO series “Insecure” will make its final curtain with the airing of its series finale December 26. The brainchild of star/writer Issa Rae, “Insecure” focuses on the lives of a group of 30-something friends in southern Los Angeles, highlighting a cultural specificity of Black life rarely seen on the small screen. Through the eyes of Issa Dee (the show’s protagonist) viewers were given access to the highs and lows of a single Black woman doing her best to navigate her personal and professional relationships with...
Here's where everyone ended up on the series finale of 'Insecure'

Note: This article reveals what happened on the Sunday finale of "Insecure." To quote the kids, Sunday's "Insecure" series finale was giving exactly what it was supposed to have gave. Over five hilariously frustrating seasons of highly questionable life choices, bad rap lyrics, overdue breakups and messy makeups, the beloved...
Twitter Was In Its In Feelings Following The ‘Insecure’ Season Finale

It’s a wrap, and Insecure fans are in their feelings. After five glorious seasons, Insecure has come to an end. The day many fans were looking forward to and, at the same time, dreaded arrived on Sunday (Dec.27). The adventures of Issa Dee and her gang as they navigate all aspects of life reached its epic conclusion.
'Insecure': One Finale Scene Was Off-Script, and It Makes It Even More Emotional

Insecure is over and fans of the HBO comedy are still grappling with the fact that the beloved series has ended. But thankfully, fans are happy with the ending. Viewers watched as Issa and Lawrence's rollercoaster romance was tied up with a pretty bow and the two ended up together in their own happily ever. Issa [Issa Rae] and Molly's [Yvonne Orji] careers thrived, and friends Kelli [Natasha Rothwell] and Tiffany's [Amanda Seales] individual love lives and careers also thrived. But the biggest reaction came during an emotional moment between Molly and Issa following Molly's wedding day. As fans reacted to the tear-jerking remarks of love between the two on-screen BFFs, Yvonne Orji, who stars as Molly on the show, thanked Issa for being her person. As it turns out, Orji went off-script.
