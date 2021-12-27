ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Power's historic hat trick lifts Canada to win over Czechia at WJHC

By Josh Gold-Smith
theScore
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOwen Power netted three goals, including a pair of power-play markers in a span of under two minutes, as Canada overcame an early deficit to defeat Czechia 6-3 at the World Junior Championship...

