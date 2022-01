I was 15 when the rippling of an adolescent identity crisis washed over me one Sunday as I began to tuck into the perfectly crisp skin of a juicy chicken thigh. It was 2004 – I remember the year because I was desperate to cut off my chest-length, GHD-straightened hair into something that better served my MySpace persona (it would be another two years before my friends and I joined Facebook).Back then, Bin Laden hid safely in his cave and Tony Blair admitted they might not find any WMDs in Iraq, actually. My schoolmates and I had been vehemently anti...

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 HOUR AGO