Woman hit in Clarksville pedestrian crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash after a pedestrian was hit Sunday night.

According to police, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Trenton Road between Needmore Road and 101st Airborne Division Parkway. A woman was walking on a continuous left-turn lane on Trenton Road when she was struck by a driver.

The woman was life-flighted to Nashville for her injuries. Police said her condition was unknown.

Trenton Road was temporarily shut down while police processed the scene.

