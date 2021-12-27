Woman hit in Clarksville pedestrian crash
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash after a pedestrian was hit Sunday night.
According to police, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Trenton Road between Needmore Road and 101st Airborne Division Parkway. A woman was walking on a continuous left-turn lane on Trenton Road when she was struck by a driver.
The woman was life-flighted to Nashville for her injuries. Police said her condition was unknown.
Trenton Road was temporarily shut down while police processed the scene.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
