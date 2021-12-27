ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Penguins have another game postponed due to COVID

By Josh Frketic
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fXjmX_0dWT1hhk00

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Penguins matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs Dec. 29 has been postponed.

The National Hockey League made the announcement Sunday night.

The game was scheduled to be in Toronto.

It is the Penguins fourth-straight game that has been postponed.

The NHL also announced on Sunday that they were returning taxi squads to help ensure games will not be postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases.

Teams were allowed to resume practice on Sunday.

Pittsburgh has won seven-straight games prior to the stoppage.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 17

In this week’s edition of Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss the Steelers next game Monday night against Cleveland.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin#Covid#The Toronto Maple Leafs
WGR550

Sabres come back falls one goal short

The Buffalo Sabres received contributions from a pair playing in their first game for the blue and gold, but it was not enough in their 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.
NHL
WGR550

Three observations: Kids step up in Sabres' loss to Devils

The Buffalo Sabres played their first game in 12 days on Wednesday night after the National Hockey League announced it would go on an extended holiday break due to COVID-19 outbreaks with several teams. Josh Schmit provides his three observations:
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Minnesota

Winter Classic Organizers Bracing For Subzero Temps, What Could Well Be The Coldest NHL Game Of All Time

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Our thermometers may not climb above zero at all on New Year’s Day, when thousands of fans are expected to pack Target Field for an outdoor hockey game. The Minnesota Wild will take on the St. Louis Blues in Saturday’s Winter Classic. It’ll likely be the coldest NHL game of all time. “If you’re a fan coming to the game, bring blankets,” said Steve Mayer, the league’s chief content officer. “Bring everything you need to stay as warm as you possibly can.” Mayer says extra medical personnel will be on hand at Target Field, and staff are being told to...
NHL
CBS Minnesota

NHL Winter Classic: Carly Zucker 1-On-1 With Wild Captain Jared Spurgeon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This week, the Wild will show the nation why Minnesota is the state of hockey at the NHL Winter Classic. But the Wild will be without a key player, captain Jared Spurgeon. While he’s recovering from an injury, he continues to lead his team off the ice. WCCO’s special correspondent Carly Zucker sat down with the team captain about his team’s success and hosting this marquee game. Here are some excerpts from their conversation: ——- Carly Zucker: As Wild fans — and the whole team as a whole — it seems like it is re-energized this year, that you guys are...
NHL
WGR550

It was a good Sabres debut for Alex Tuch

Prow had to fill in on defense. The 29-year-old was playing in his first NHL game and I never really noticed him which means he played his game. He even pulled the Sabres to within a goal with just 5:22 left. It was a nice read by Prow
NHL
WKBN

WKBN

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy