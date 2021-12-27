Penguins have another game postponed due to COVID

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Penguins matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs Dec. 29 has been postponed.

The National Hockey League made the announcement Sunday night.

The game was scheduled to be in Toronto.

It is the Penguins fourth-straight game that has been postponed.

The NHL also announced on Sunday that they were returning taxi squads to help ensure games will not be postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases.

Teams were allowed to resume practice on Sunday.

Pittsburgh has won seven-straight games prior to the stoppage.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.