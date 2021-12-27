Some Dell systems are not booting due to BIOS upgrades

We all know AMD has been hitting it out of the park as evident by its skyrocketing stocks over the course of just a year. Despite the strong outlook, however, AMD continues to have a very small presence in the laptop gaming space when it comes to models powered only by AMD CPUs and GPUs. The Asus ROG Strix G15 is one of the few gaming laptops in the market at the moment with no Intel or Nvidia processors and it's currently $250 USD off the original launch price.

