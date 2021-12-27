ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Some Dell systems are not booting due to BIOS upgrades

By Aleem Ali
notebookcheck.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBleeping Computer reported that certain models of Dell PCs are affected by boot issues due to new BIOS updates. Users described their boot issues on the Dell community site and social media. These issues typically involve blue screens and shut downs, and...

www.notebookcheck.net

Comments / 0

Related
notebookcheck.net

The Movano Ring will be showcased at CES 2022, with upcoming features including blood pressure and glucose level monitoring

Movano, a health tech company, will demonstrate the Movano Ring at CES 2022, its first wearable. The Movano Ring aims to help you monitor your general health alongside mitigating the risks of chronic illnesses. The wearable will be affordable, according to Movano, and will make health and fitness data easier to understand for customers.
ELECTRONICS
hackaday.com

When Dell Built A Netbook With An X86 System-on-Module

Just like with pre-touchscreen cellphones having fancy innovative features that everyone’s forgotten about, there’s areas that laptop manufacturers used to venture in but no longer dare touch. On Twitter, [Kiwa] talks a fascinating attempt by Dell to make laptops with user-replaceable CPU+RAM modules. In 2008, Dell released the Inspiron Mini 1210, with its CPU, chipset and RAM soldered to a separate board in an “extended SODIMM” form-factor – not unlike the Raspberry Pi Compute Modules pre-CM4! Apparently, different versions of such “processor cards” existed for their Inspiron Mini lineup, with varying amounts of RAM and CPU horsepower. With replacement CPU+RAM modules still being sold online, that makes these Dell netbooks to be, to our knowledge, the only x86 netbooks with upgradable CPUs.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dell Alienware#Dell Laptops#Dell Inspiron#Dell Latitude#Bleeping Computer#Dell Support
Neowin

Beware: Dell's new BIOS update breaks PCs causing BSODs, boot failures

Some of Dell's desktops and notebooks received a firmware update a few days ago and according to user reports from around the internet, the new BIOS seems to be breaking the firmware causing black/blue screens of death (BSODs), booting failures, and boot loops. There could be some other symptoms too that haven't been widely reported yet.
COMPUTERS
bleepingcomputer.com

New Dell BIOS updates cause laptops and desktops not to boot

Recently released Dell BIOS updates are reportedly causing serious boot problems on multiple laptops and desktop models. Impacted models include Dell Latitude laptops (5320 and 5520), as well as Dell Inspiron 5680 and Alienware Aurora R8 desktops. Customer reports shared on social media platforms, including Dell's official community website [1,...
COMPUTERS
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

One UI 4 rollout on hold due to issue with the Google Play System

Samsung has been working hard on a number of things. It has a slew of mid-range phones and the premium flagship offering to be revealed in the coming months. For the rest of December, we’re only waiting for the latest One UI version to roll out to more devices. Unfortunately, the company is suspending the release because of problems with the Google Play System. If you may remember a couple of weeks ago, the One UI 4 stable build for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 was discontinued.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Dell
notebookcheck.net

Beelink GTI 11 mini PC hits Intel NUC where it hurts: Price

There's no denying that the Intel NUC is one of the most recognizable names when it comes mini PCs. With recognition comes high prices, however, as an Intel NUC can also be more expensive than its competitors. Users looking for a cheaper alternative to the new NUC 11 may want to consider the latest Beelink GTI 11 instead.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

The Nokia X10 upgrades to Android 12

Nokia launched the X10 approximately 8 months ago with promises of prolonged and comprehensive software support. Now, the HMD Global brand has upheld this pledge with an upgrade to the latest version of Android for the mid-range smartphone. The update includes improved privacy controls and more. Nokia launched the X10...
CELL PHONES
PCWorld

BIOS updates are bricking some Dell and Alienware PCs

As users, we’re generally conditioned to implicitly trust software and updates that come from the people who make our computers. But those people are also, well, people, and sometimes make mistakes. Such appears to be the case for a growing number of laptops and desktops made by Dell, and at least some sold under its Alienware sub-brand. Recent BIOS updates for some Inspiron, Latitude, and Aurora computers are causing them to boot into blue screens.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Acer Swift 1: Well-priced 14-inch laptop with outstanding battery life

The Acer Swift 1 SF114-34 is a slim and light 14-inch notebook. Even though it is a low-end device, it uses premium materials: The chassis and the back of the display lid are made of metal. The laptop comes in the following colour schemes: Silver (our review model), Gold and Pink. At the time of our review, the laptop sells for 279 Euros (~$315).
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Rare all-AMD Asus ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop with Ryzen 9 5900HX and Radeon RX 6800M on sale for $1400 USD

We all know AMD has been hitting it out of the park as evident by its skyrocketing stocks over the course of just a year. Despite the strong outlook, however, AMD continues to have a very small presence in the laptop gaming space when it comes to models powered only by AMD CPUs and GPUs. The Asus ROG Strix G15 is one of the few gaming laptops in the market at the moment with no Intel or Nvidia processors and it's currently $250 USD off the original launch price.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy