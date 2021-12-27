Report: Team Aurora sign four new players

Team Aurora will sign four new players to its 2022 League of Legends roster, Upcomer reported Sunday.

Bot laner Yucel “Rhioni” Morgil and coach Ogulcan “Aredian” Kazar, both of Turkey, will be the only returnees from a team that finished the winter and summer seasons at 1-35 combined, per the report.

Joining the Turkish team will be top laner Ferhat Can “Madly” Atma of Turkey, jungler Taha “Elramir” Yurdaguven of Turkey, mid laner Dong-soo “Jool” Kang of South Korean and support Min-wook “Pop” Ha, another South Korean. The new roster is a mix of veterans and players promoted from academy teams.

“We built a great roster with a good balance of rookies and veterans,” manager Kaan “Lelouch” Kiliç said, per Upcomer. “I’m excited to watch the Team Aurora that will be the talk of the scene with its successes.”

–Field Level Media

