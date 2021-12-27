ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: What to Expect from the Euro and the Dollar in 2022

By NordFX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is always interesting to know whose predictions came true and whose predictions did not. Exactly a year ago, we published forecasts given by experts from leading world banks regarding the EUR/USD rate for 2021, and now we can decide which of them was right and to what extent. Or, on...

actionforex.com

Dollar-Yen Recaptures 115

The US dollar has again pushed Japanese yen above the 115 line, after breaking through the symbolic level on Wednesday. The US dollar has been showing broad weakness, but has managed to push the yen back above the 115 line. Earlier in the day, USD/JPY rose to 115.22, marking a 5-week high. There are two reasons why the yen hasn’t been able to take advantage of a weaker dollar. First, the pair is extremely sensitive to the yield differential, and a disappointing seven-year Treasury auction resulted in 10-year yields rising to a 3-week high, boosting USD/JPY. As well, we continue to see elevated risk appetite in the markets despite the explosion in Omicron cases. Governments are scrambling to deal with this newest Covid wave, as hospitals could be overrun by unvaccinated persons becoming infected. The markets, however, continue to rely on reports that Omicron is much less severe than Delta and will not cause the economic damage that we saw with Delta, despite the new all-time highs in cases in the US, France and elsewhere.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Stocks at Highs and Dollar Ticks Slightly Lower

Dollar heavy as sentiment remains positive; US jobless claims send positive messages. Major US stock futures have managed to remain near record highs, while trading volumes have narrowed, and liquidity is drying up as the trading doors near closure for 2021. The question at year end is what effects will the rapidly spreading Omicron variant rollover into the new year, especially as infections have been hot. Also, how will economies start to fare in the new year with an environment where stimulus is diminishing, while inflation remains elevated and supply chains are still hurting the recovery.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Euro Hovers At 1.13 Line

On the final day of 2021, the major pairs are stuck in tight ranges. The euro is trading quietly at 1.1310 in the European session. This holiday week was characterized by a dearth of economic releases and illiquid markets. That left the markets vulnerable to volatility due to market-movement headlines, but in the end, the currency markets had a generally quiet week.
CURRENCIES
#European Union#Us Dollar#Us Federal Reserve#Us Currency#Eur#The Financial Times#Citigroup#The Us Federal Reserve#Swiss#Usd#Fed#American
actionforex.com

US Dollar Slammed Into London Fix. What Next For EUR/USD And GBP/USD?

The US Dollar Index (DXY) was hit heading into the London fix. Although many large trading firms and hedge funds closed shop for the year, there are still some left trading. There are also pension funds that need to mark their books for the end of the year. With the lack of liquidity in the markets, large funds can push price around! The primary reason they are selling today, two days prior to the end of month and year, is that many of these funds mark their books to settlement date. In this case, Wednesday, December 29th is the last trading day as these trades to settle T+2, of Friday, December 31st. By selling US Dollars, EUR/USD and GBP/USD both went bid! What’s next for these pairs?
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Euro Trades Quietly in Thin Holiday Trade

The euro continues to have a quiet week and is drifting on Wednesday. EUR/USD is currently trading around 1.1310. There are no tier-1 events out of the eurozone or the US today. Investors will be keeping an eye on US Pending Home Sales, but these are unlikely to cause much of a reaction in the currency markets. The dollar index has dipped to 96.11, down 0.09% on the day, marking a fourth day of sideways trading. The index faces resistance at 96.30 and has support at 95.80.
BUSINESS
poundsterlinglive.com

Euro / Dollar Buoyed by LNG Flotilla and Omicron Optimism

The Euro to Dollar rate climbed back above 1.13 on a rising global market tide ahead of the festive holiday after further studies suggested the newest strain of the coronavirus could be a mild one, while the single currency was also aided by a softening of European natural gas prices.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro approaches critical resistance

EUR/USD has regained its traction after finding support below 1.1300. Mixed data releases from the US don't allow the dollar to gather strength. Buyers could move to the sidelines if the euro fails to clear 1.1330 resistance. EUR/USD has started the day under modest bearish pressure but managed to reverse...
CURRENCIES
Seekingalpha.com

What to expect from General Mills FQ2 Earnings?

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.05 (-0.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.86B (+3.0% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, GIS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
poundsterlinglive.com

Euro / Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Risking Bearish Breakdown on Charts

Loss of support near 1.1292 warns of further losses. As USD looks to extend on repricing of Fed outlook. EUR lags as scope for ECB policy shift seen limited. Image © European Union 2018 - European Parliament, Reproduced Under CC Licensing. The Euro to Dollar rate entered the new...
CURRENCIES
realtybiznews.com

What to Expect from Real Estate During Inflation

Inflation frightens most people because the cost of everything is going up. However, inflation has benefits for real estate investors whether it is your primary residence or investment properties. That doesn’t mean a real estate investment will help with the cost of gasoline and groceries today, but it can build long-term wealth. And… today offers a unique short-term window of opportunity for real estate investments.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Week Ahead – NFP Report to Kick Off New Year, Inject Life into Muted FX Market

Markets have been dead quiet during the holiday period but the upcoming week is guaranteed to bring increased volatility. The nonfarm payrolls report along with the FOMC minutes and a host of other US data are bound to wake markets up, while employment and inflation numbers out of Canada and the Eurozone, respectively, should also liven things a little. Although several major pairs have been rebounding against the US dollar and Wall Street has been notching up one record high after another, the incremental moves have been modest. That could all change in the next few days.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

US Equity Rally Pauses

It was a mostly sideways session overnight in New York, the US dollar remained steady, oil held near recent highs, and the equity rally paused for breath. The dearth of data releases globally continued although the second-tier data from the US continued to be positive. The Case-Shiller House Price Index and US House Price Index releases rose as expected, while the Redbook activity report rose to 21.40% for December YoY, and the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index and Dallas Fed Services Index both beat expectations.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

US Dollar Fall Resumes

After trading sideways for a few sessions, receding omicron concerns amongst investors saw the US dollar resume its gentle retreat overnight as traders moved out of defensive positioning. The dollar index fell by 0.28% to 95.89, before rising to 95.95 in listless Asian trading. Support at 95.85 remains marginally intact, and a daily close below 95.80 should signal further losses to 95.50.
MARKETS

