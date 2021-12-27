EUR/USD Continues To Struggle Near 1.1350

I have said that during this last week of 2021, price movements will not be stable and may lack the strong movement required for trading. In the case of the EUR/USD currency pair, for example, it fell during yesterday's trading to the 1.1273 support level, and quickly rebounded upwards to reach the 1.1368 resistance level. It is stable around the 1.1340 level at the time of writing, ahead of the announcement of the latest data affecting investor sentiment. The global financial markets, including the Forex trading market, are still watching with caution the reaction to the rapid spread of the new Corona variant, which poses a threat to the global economic recovery.
Comments / 0