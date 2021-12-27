EUR/USD Continues To Struggle Near 1.1350

The US Dollar Index (DXY) was hit heading into the London fix. Although many large trading firms and hedge funds closed shop for the year, there are still some left trading. There are also pension funds that need to mark their books for the end of the year. With the lack of liquidity in the markets, large funds can push price around! The primary reason they are selling today, two days prior to the end of month and year, is that many of these funds mark their books to settlement date. In this case, Wednesday, December 29th is the last trading day as these trades to settle T+2, of Friday, December 31st. By selling US Dollars, EUR/USD and GBP/USD both went bid! What’s next for these pairs?

