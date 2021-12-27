ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/USD Continues To Struggle Near 1.1350

By Titan FX
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/USD is facing a major resistance near 1.1350 and 1.1380. A key bullish trend line is forming with support at 1.1250 on the 4-hours chart. GBP/USD gained pace for a move above the 1.3300 resistance zone. Gold price seems to be eyeing an upside break above...

www.actionforex.com

FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: The dollar is unable to retain near term gains

ECB policymaker Holzmann said that inflation would gradually decline next year. US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended December 24 contracted to 198K. EUR/USD bounced from around 1.1300 but remains below the 1.1380 resistance area. The shared currency gave up and returned to trade at around 1.1300 vs its...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

EUR/USD: More Weakness Lies Ahead

EUR/JPY Stays Above An Upside Support Line By JFD Team - Dec 31, 2021. EUR/JPY traded slightly higher today, after hitting support at the 130.15 level. Overall, the pair remains above the upside support line drawn from the low of Dec. 20, and thus, we... Risk-On Mood Maintains Yen Above...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1288; (P) 1.1311; (R1) 1.1331;. Range trading continues in EUR/USD and intraday bias remains neutral for the moment. On the downside, break of 1.1185 will resume larger decline from 1.2348. Next target is 161.8% projection of 1.2265 to 1.1663 from 1.1908 at 1.0934. On the upside, firm break of 1.1382 resistance should confirm short term bottoming at 1.1186. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 55 day EMA (now at 1.1405) and above.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Choppy action continues heading into new year

EUR/USD has lost its traction after jumping to a fresh December high. Year-end flows could ramp up market volatility later in the session. Significant near-term support seems to have formed around 1.1300. EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum after advancing to its strongest level in a month at 1.1370 on...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/CAD Could Resume Upside Unless 1.2765 Fails

USD/CAD started a downside correction from the 1.2965 zone. A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 1.2820 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD is facing a major hurdle near the 1.1350 resistance zone. Gold price failed to surpass $1,815 and started a downside correction. USD/CAD Technical Analysis. The...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Significant near-term support seems to have formed around 1.1300

EUR/USD touched its highest level in a month at 1.1370 on Wednesday but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. The pair was last seen edging lower toward 1.1300 as choppy action continues heading into new year, FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer reports. Year-end flows could ramp up market volatility later in...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: A retest of the year low on the table

Coronavirus contagions in Europe keep reaching record highs on a daily basis. European stocks trade with a sour tone, dragging US futures lower. EUR/USD is neutral-to-bearish, lower lows hint at a retest of the year low. The greenback keeps advancing on Wednesday, with EUR/USD falling to 1.1279, bouncing back towards...
CURRENCIES
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Analysis: Bulls remain at the mercy of the USD price dynamics

EUR/USD staged a solid rebound on Wednesday and jumped to a fresh monthly high. The USD witnessed aggressive intraday selling and provided a strong lift to the major. Surging US bond yields helped limit losses for the USD and capped any further gains. The EUR/USD pair witnessed an intraday turnaround...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Breaking 1.13 Support

I have said that during this last week of 2021, price movements will not be stable and may lack the strong movement required for trading. In the case of the EUR/USD currency pair, for example, it fell during yesterday's trading to the 1.1273 support level, and quickly rebounded upwards to reach the 1.1368 resistance level. It is stable around the 1.1340 level at the time of writing, ahead of the announcement of the latest data affecting investor sentiment. The global financial markets, including the Forex trading market, are still watching with caution the reaction to the rapid spread of the new Corona variant, which poses a threat to the global economic recovery.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

US Dollar Slammed Into London Fix. What Next For EUR/USD And GBP/USD?

The US Dollar Index (DXY) was hit heading into the London fix. Although many large trading firms and hedge funds closed shop for the year, there are still some left trading. There are also pension funds that need to mark their books for the end of the year. With the lack of liquidity in the markets, large funds can push price around! The primary reason they are selling today, two days prior to the end of month and year, is that many of these funds mark their books to settlement date. In this case, Wednesday, December 29th is the last trading day as these trades to settle T+2, of Friday, December 31st. By selling US Dollars, EUR/USD and GBP/USD both went bid! What’s next for these pairs?
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 129.93; (P) 130.24; (R1) 130.83; …. Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains on the upside for the moment. Whole consolidation from 134.11 could have completed with three waves down to 127.36, ahead of 126.58 medium term fibonacci level. Further rally would be seen to retest 133.44/134.11 resistance zone. On the downside, however, break of 129.25 minor support will dampen this bullish view and turn intraday bias neutral first.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Near-term technical outlook turns bearish

EUR/USD has dropped below key support area early Wednesday. Technical outlook points to additional losses in the near term. Sellers could move to the sidelines if the pair reclaims 1.1300 and holds there. EUR/USD has come under modest bearish pressure early Wednesday and dropped below 1.1300 for the first time...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily Recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1315. Despite last week's rise from 1.1235 to 1.1343 (Friday), euro's retreat to 1.1290 in New York yesterday suggests the daily wild swings inside recent broad range of 1.1187-1.1382 would continue this week, as long as 1.1343 holds, downside bias remains, below 1.1261 would yield weakness toward 1.1223 later.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: January 2022

The euro has been a great way to watch money get spent sideways for a while, and I suspect that the very beginning of January will be more of the same. Unfortunately, far too many retail traders pay too much attention to the low spreads, and not enough to volatility. However, once we get the jobs number coming out for January, then we might be able to see a little bit of momentum built up in one direction or the other.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Daily technical and trading outlook – EUR/USD

Last Update At 29 Dec 2021 00:03GMT. Consolidation with downside bias. 1.1360 - Last week's high (Thur). 1.1343 - Last Fri's high. EUR/USD - 1.1313.. Although euro continued to trade narrowly in Asia n European morning on Tue, price met renewed selling at 1.1333 n briefly fell to 1.1290 in NY morning on broad-based usd's rebound b4 recovering to 1.1320.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

The ECB reduced the pace of its asset purchases. This is a positive factor for the strengthening of the Euro. However, it should be noted that the FED is also cutting the QE program. Therefore, EUR/USD quotes are not likely to grow significantly, but in the short term, the Euro will be stable.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

EUR/USD Trades Sideways

US Dollar Closes In On 115 Yen Level By Kenny Fisher - Dec 28, 2021. The Japanese yen is unchanged on Tuesday, after starting the week with losses. With USD/JPY currently trading around the 114.80 level, it appears that the 115 line will be... USD/CHF Trades In A Range By...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD analysis: Remains below 1.1340

Last week, the EUR/USD failed at two attempts to pass the resistance of the 1.1340 mark. On December 27, the currency pair was trading above the support of the weekly simple pivot point and the 200-hour simple moving average at 1.1300. Meanwhile, the currency pair was ignoring the support and resistance of the 50 and 100-hour simple moving averages.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

EUR/USD Takes A Breather

On Monday, Dec. 27, EUR/USD is consolidating around 1.1317. The asset is expected to remain calm in the next several days: investors are having a good time celebrating Christmas and New Year. Any fluctuations may happen only after Jan. 1, 2022. The risk attitude on the global market is looking...
CURRENCIES

