Public Health

Omicron driving spike in cases, hospitalizations

WRAL
 5 days ago

www.wral.com

newstalk987.com

Some East Tennessee Hospitals are Seeing a Spike in COVID Cases

Two East Tennessee hospital systems report COVID-19 patients have risen in the past few days. A spokesperson for Tennova says they are seeing a rise in COVID patients and the majority are unvaccinated. UT Medical Center has reported 50 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of yesterday (Tuesday), that’s up 20 from Friday.
TENNESSEE STATE
KGMI

Whatcom County sees spike in COVID cases but hospitalizations continue to decline

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – There have now been over 20,000 cases of COVID-19 in Whatcom County since the pandemic began. “The data we are seeing right now on our Washington Health Department sites and other sites is reflective of what happened maybe around the Christmas holiday season,” said Peacehealth St. Joseph Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sudhakar Karlapudi.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
WTVQ

Holidays drive up COVID case count as numbers, positivity spike

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – While holiday testing and reporting may have contributed, the number of new COVID cases and the positivity rate spiked Tuesday. In the its daily report Tuesday (click here), Gov. Andy Beshear (click to watch) reported 4,297 new cases and a positivity rate of 12.61%. Of the new cases, 734 are in people 18 and under.
FRANKFORT, KY
arlnow.com

BREAKING: Covid case count in Arlington spikes amid Omicron worries

(Updated at 4 p.m.) Arlington County just recorded the second- and third-highest single-day Covid case totals of the pandemic. The 168 cases reported on Thursday was the county’s second-highest daily case total for 24 hours, before being supplanted by the 185 cases reported today. The local single-day record remains the 193 cases recorded on Jan. 9, 2021, according to Virginia Dept. of Health data.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
KUOW

Highest ever Covid cases predicted by Christmas as Omicron spikes

With the omicron variant rapidly spreading through the community, Washington state could see its highest level of coronavirus cases by the end of 2021. That's the message from health care officials at a Friday briefing on the alarming rate of spread, that included representatives from UW Medicine, Fred Hutchinson, and King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Australian state sees major spike in cases, hospitalization

Australia on Thursday reported a major spike in coronavirus infections, a day after Prime Minister Scott Morrison rejected lockdowns or mask mandates to slow the spread of the omicron variant.The most populous state, New South Wales recorded 5,715 new cases, up from 3,763 and almost as many as were recorded across all of Australia on Wednesday. New South Wales also reported one death.There were 347 people in New South Wales hospitals, up from 302 the previous day, and 45 in intensive care units, up from 40. Victoria state also saw a sharp increase, reporting 2,005 new infections on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Laredo Morning Times

Covid cases and hospitalizations spike in D.C. region, stirring holiday travel angst

If her coronavirus test came back positive, Janet Schaffer knew she risked spending Christmas in the basement. With less than a week to go until the holiday, the 72-year-old joined a throng of people outside a testing clinic the size of a storage shed in Arlington, Va. Schaffer had decided to get swabbed on the drive from her home in Beaufort, S.C., to New Jersey, where her three grandchildren live. While the older kids were vaccinated, the youngest was not. And so on Sunday morning, Schaffer finished her test and hoped for a negative result.
TRAVEL
delawarebusinessnow.com

Covid update: Testing on the upswing as new cases, hospitalizations spike

Covid-related hospitalizations were up sharply in the Monday summary from the Delaware Division of Public Health. The total number of daily new cases dropped sharply, due to the lack of holiday testing. The higher number of Covid-related hospital stays when coupled with other illnesses and accidents is putting strains on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCVB

National Guard begins hospital deployment amid COVID-19 case spike

BOSTON — Massachusetts is launching a new effort to help overburdened health care facilities as COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations rise. Starting Monday, members of the National Guard will be deployed to 55 hospitals around the state as those facilities get new orders. Gov. Charlie Baker activated up to...
BOSTON, MA
WRAL

Percent positives and testing information varies by county

Since the beginning of the pandemic, we've been tracking percent positives or the percentage of COVID tests...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Hospitals Prepare for the Worst as COVID Cases Spike

With hospitalization rates rising statewide, Bay Area hospitals are making adjustments to handle more COVID patients, especially with a holiday weekend coming up. Every bit of COVID news ripples pretty quickly through Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose, the largest hospital in the South Bay. Including the recent...
SAN JOSE, CA

