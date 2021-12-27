ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Aaron Donald and entire Rams defensive line have their way with the Vikings

By Andrew Krammer
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRams defensive tackle Aaron Donald moved up and down the line, dusting just about every Vikings offensive lineman at least once in a dominant outing that kept sending Minnesota backward during Sunday's 30-23 loss to Los Angeles. Donald didn't wait, nimbly navigating past left guard Ezra Cleveland to tackle...

www.startribune.com

