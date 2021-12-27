Oilers top Wichita in overtime

For the first time since December 19th, the Blues are playing a hockey game. Tonight, the Edmonton Oilers head into town, and they’re in a very different place than they were the last time they were in St. Louis. They’ve slid down the standings to fourth place in the Pacific Division, and are 4-6-0 in their last ten. They’ve strung together a couple of wins, taking out the Blue Jackets on the 16th and then the Kraken on the 18th. It’s been a while since they - or the Blues - have played a game, so it’s tough to hop back into play and know what to expect from either team.

