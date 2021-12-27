ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oilers top Wichita in overtime

By Staff reports
Tulsa World
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEddie Matsushima scored 1:23 into overtime Sunday afternoon to give the Tulsa Oilers a 4-3 win over the Wichita Thunder in Wichita, Kansas. The victory snapped a four-game Tulsa losing streak. Peter Crinella scored on a...

tulsaworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tulsa World

Sadowy hat trick sends Oilers to win at Iowa

Dylan Sadowy had a hat trick Wednesday night to lead the Tulsa Oilers to a 5-2 victory over the Iowa Heartlanders at Coralville, Iowa. It was the first meeting between the teams. Sadowy got Tulsa on the board early, putting a rebound just 53 seconds into the game. Adam Pleskach...
NHL
NHL

LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Devils

Get minute-by-minute updates as the Oilers visit the Devils in a matinee matchup on New Year's Eve. The Edmonton Oilers play the first game of a back-to-back on Friday, facing the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on New Year's Eve. You can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen...
NHL
NHL

RELEASE: Four Oilers games postponed

EDMONTON, AB - Four Oilers games in January have been postponed due to current attendance restrictions in certain Canadian cities, the NHL announced Friday afternoon. The following games will be rescheduled for dates later in the season:. Saturday, Jan. 8 - NY Islanders @ Edmonton. Wednesday, Jan. 12 - Minnesota...
NHL
stlouisgametime.com

Oilers at Blues preview: Welcome back

For the first time since December 19th, the Blues are playing a hockey game. Tonight, the Edmonton Oilers head into town, and they’re in a very different place than they were the last time they were in St. Louis. They’ve slid down the standings to fourth place in the Pacific Division, and are 4-6-0 in their last ten. They’ve strung together a couple of wins, taking out the Blue Jackets on the 16th and then the Kraken on the 18th. It’s been a while since they - or the Blues - have played a game, so it’s tough to hop back into play and know what to expect from either team.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
oilersnation.com

OilersNation Top 10 of 2021: #4 — Report: Edmonton Oilers were unable to land goaltender Darcy Kuemper due to discrepancy in offer

One of the biggest moves that didn’t happen last offseason was when the Edmonton Oilers tried to trade for Darcy Kuemper. The Oilers reportedly offered up a package worth considering but were ultimately outbid by the Colorado Avalanche. They send defenceman Conor Timmins, a 1st round pick, as well as a conditional pick.
NHL
NHL

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Devils

The Edmonton Oilers begin back-to-back matinee matchups when they visit the New Jersey Devils on New Year's Eve. You can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. YOUR GAME-DAY ESSENTIALS. RECENT VIDEOS. BY THE NUMBERS. RECENT BLOGS & ARTICLES. VIEWING INFORMATION. You...
NHL
Tulsa World

Oilers give up three late goals in loss at Kalamazoo

The Tulsa Oilers gave up three goals in the final three minutes of regulation Friday night in a 4-3 loss to the Kalamazoo Wings at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan. After a 1-1 first period and scoreless second period, the Oilers kicked off a wild final session with...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tulsa Oilers#Wichita Thunder
CBS Miami

Florida Panthers Ready To Hit The Ice, Resume Play

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – After a 13-day break due to COVID, the NHL and Florida Panthers are back on the ice. The Cats have practiced the last three days and have, basically, their full team healthy and ready to go. With three games over the next four days, all at home, the Panthers have a great opportunity to pile up some points but it won’t be easy. Eye On The Opponent The stretch of games starts against the Rangers who have nearly an identical record as the Panthers. New York has played great hockey featuring one of the league’s top goalies and defenseman....
NHL
CBS Minnesota

NHL Winter Classic: Carly Zucker 1-On-1 With Wild Captain Jared Spurgeon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This week, the Wild will show the nation why Minnesota is the state of hockey at the NHL Winter Classic. But the Wild will be without a key player, captain Jared Spurgeon. While he’s recovering from an injury, he continues to lead his team off the ice. WCCO’s special correspondent Carly Zucker sat down with the team captain about his team’s success and hosting this marquee game. Here are some excerpts from their conversation: ——- Carly Zucker: As Wild fans — and the whole team as a whole — it seems like it is re-energized this year, that you guys are...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

NHL postpones nine more games, 90 in all, for virus issues

Nine more games were postponed on Friday by the National Hockey League over Covid-19 issues, these following new attendance restrictions in Canadian cities due to the deadly virus. In all, the NHL has delayed 90 games this season for Covid-19 issues, postponements that prompted the league to cancel plans for a February shutdown that would have let players compete in the Beijing Olympics.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy