NHL

Wednesday's Penguins-Maple Leafs game postponed

By Seth Rorabaugh
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDec. 21 - vs. New Jersey Devils. No makeup dates have been determined. To date, the NHL has postponed 67 games league-wide this season. With the league opting not to participate in the upcoming Olympics, it is hoped a...

triblive.com

theleafsnation.com

New Year’s resolutions for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Here we are. We’ve reached the end of the TLN roundtable series that has run throughout the past couple of weeks. And while there are still a few days left in 2021, we thought we’d close out the series with another 2022 question, and one specifically focused on the New Year. Of course that means it’s resolution time, and the question is:
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins backup goaltender Casey DeSmith ready to be starter (again)

Casey DeSmith doesn’t quite know when his next start will come. But that’s generally the case for any backup goaltender. The rest of his teammates (and much of the NHL) are sharing that experience at the moment. At the moment, the schedule says the Penguins’ next game is...
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins place forward Jeff Carter on list for covid-19 protocols

Penguins forward Jeff Carter has been placed into the NHL’s list for covid-19 protocols. The Penguins announced his status a few minutes before they opened practice at PPG Paints Arena on Friday. This is the second time Carter has been placed into protocols this season. He missed three games...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
CBS Miami

Florida Panthers Ready To Hit The Ice, Resume Play

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – After a 13-day break due to COVID, the NHL and Florida Panthers are back on the ice. The Cats have practiced the last three days and have, basically, their full team healthy and ready to go. With three games over the next four days, all at home, the Panthers have a great opportunity to pile up some points but it won’t be easy. Eye On The Opponent The stretch of games starts against the Rangers who have nearly an identical record as the Panthers. New York has played great hockey featuring one of the league’s top goalies and defenseman....
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Senators at Maple Leafs game night

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The Maple Leafs will play for the first time since Dec. 14, when they won 5-1 on the road in Edmonton against the Oilers; for the Senators, it’s their first match since Dec. 18, when they lost 4-3 overtime against the Flyers in Philadelphia. So one should expect some rust as both sides try to find their legs and timing after the gap between games. It’s the first meeting in the Battle of Ontario since the clubs met twice in the first week of the 2021-22 regular season. Ottawa won at home on Oct. 14 and Toronto won at home on Oct. 16.
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Minor league report: Josh Maniscalco's two goals lead Nailers to win

Defenseman Josh Maniscalco, in the second-year of a three-year entry-level contract with the Penguins, scored two goals and led the Wheeling Nailers to a 5-2 home win against the Norfolk Admirals at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, W.Va. on Friday. Forwards Felix Pare and Patrick Watling each collected a goal and...
NHL

