ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Bulldogs continue perfect start

By From submitted reports
Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qTkIe_0dWSyLU900

The Athens Bulldogs boys’ team (93 points) moved to 5-0 on the season after defeating Lancaster (77) and Tri-Valley (45) last Friday night at the Ohio University Aquatic Center.

Athens was led by a trio of senior swimmers. Cole Huebner was a double winner in the 50 Freestyle and 100 Butterfly events. Caleb Huebner was victorious in the 100 Freestyle while Sam Gutekanst brought home the 500 Freestyle title.

The Bulldogs were able to claim first place finishes in the 200 Medley Relay (Caleb Huebner, Campbell Hauschild, Kenny Fridrich, Cole Huebner) and 400 Freestyle Relay (Fridrich, Hauschild, Caleb Huebner, Cole Huebner).

The Lady Bulldogs (44 points) fell to both Lancaster (97) and Tri-Valley (119).

Athens junior Zoe Miller secured the lone Bulldog victory for the girls’ team in the 200 Freestyle.

The Bulldog swimmers return to action on Wednesday when they travel to compete in the Tri-Valley Invitational on the Ohio University Zanesville campus. Competition begins at 6 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
Athens Messenger

D'Augustino sets scoring mark

WATERFORD — Kyler D'Augustino made school history on Thursday. D'Augustino, Alexander's junior guard, set a single-game scoring record with 43 points in an 84-66 loss at Waterford. D'Augustino broke the previous record held by Scott Chapman, who scored 42 points in a 99-65 win over Miller on Jan. 29,...
WATERFORD, OH
Athens Messenger

Spartans, Tomcats have winners at Skyline Invite

CENTENARY — Trimble and Alexander each had a pair of individual champions during the Skyline Bowling Invitational on Monday. The wrestling event was held at Gallia Academy High School. Alexander’s Jackson Ross won at 157 pounds, while his teammate Camron Oberholzer was the 165-pound champion. Trimble’s Montrayel Christy won at 144 pounds, while Tabor Lackey...
HIGH SCHOOL
Athens Messenger

Tomcats edge Buckeyes in OT

NELSONVILLE — Trying to keep their undefeated record intact, the Trimble Tomcats had their backs against the wall in the closing minute against the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes. The Buckeyes had a two-point lead on two occasions inside the final two minutes of regulation, but the veteran Tomcats found a way to survive. “Our execution the last three minutes of the fourth quarter, we called a couple plays and they ran them...
NELSONVILLE, OH
Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
113
Followers
249
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

 https://adamspg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy