New Year’s Eve celebrations are likely to be somewhat muted across the country on Friday, as revellers adapt to a raft of different restrictions in England Scotland Wales and Northern Ireland.Here the PA news agency outlines how the restrictions compare in the different UK nations.– How will New Year’s Eve be different in England this year?Partygoers hoping to watch the traditional firework display for New Year’s Eve in London will be disappointed as the mayor, Sadiq Khan cancelled the Trafalgar Square event due to the surge in Omicron cases.Revellers have been asked to watch a live TV...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO