A winter celebration (ski pics)

By NorthCascades
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI go to the Methow Valley - a small opening in the North Cascades - every year to celebrate another trip around the sun and the coming of winter. 🌨️🌨️🌨️ ❄️ I got back home a few days ago and thought I should share a few...

Whitefish Pilot

Ski museum opens for winter season

The Ski Heritage Center Museum of Skiing has opened for the winter season. The Ski Museum is located at 705 Wisconsin Ave. in the historic Saddle Club cabin adjacent to the Stumptown Ice Den in Whitefish. The museum features a photographic exhibit portraying the history of skiing in the Flathead Valley and on Big Mountain, a Hall of Fame honoring the ski pioneers and local skiing legends, a lifesize cutaway reproduction of the interior of the Hellroaring Ski Cabin circa 1935 and a video library featuring rare footage of skiing in the Valley and around Montana in the 1930s, ‘40s and ‘50s. Work is underway to add a 10th Mountain Division “Ski Troops” exhibit featuring the Flathead Valley men who served in this winter warfare unit in World War II, an oral history exhibit presenting the personal recollections of local skiing pioneers, and an outdoor exhibit featuring a collection of the historic ski lifts that have operated on Big Mountain.
WHITEFISH, MT
Colorado Springs Independent

A guide to the season (winter weather not included)

We are in that gooey post-Christmas/pre-New Year interlude. A time to unwind, reflect — and catch up on our sleep. Also the time to catch up on our holiday Instagram posts: “There’s snow place like home.” “Recovering Catholic.” “Drunk Catholic.” “Burned a lot of bridges today.” “Family reunion, a test of intestinal fortitude.”
ENVIRONMENT
CBS DFW

Freezing Temps Are Coming; It’s Time To Winterize Your Home

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – We may have just had the warmest Christmas day on record, but that’s surely going to change into the new year. Temperatures are expected to plummet over the weekend, and aside from grabbing a coat, experts say there’s some things you should do to winterize your home. “It comes out of nowhere. One day you’re in flip flops and shorts, and the next day you’re looking for your ski gear!” said David Crow, General Manager of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing. He says the first thing you should do is disconnect your outside water hoses and wrap them up with towels...
FORT WORTH, TX
102.9 WBLM

9 Cross-Country Skiing Centers in Maine (and 1 in New Hampshire) You’ll Have to Try This Winter

The state of Maine is unquestionably a winter wonderland. There's some of the best downhill skiing in the east, which even attracts national and international events. The entire state is basically one giant snowmobile trail. I'm not sure there's a Maine family that doesn't own snowshoes. Snow tubing centers are easy to come by, and pond hockey pick-up games and tournaments fill the schedule.
#West Side
Revisiting after years away

Hi, I am revisiting after years away. I signed up for Noom but didn't like it at all,then remembered tracking my carbs years ago when I was a bodybuilder. Things have changed since then. I am now 66 years old and spend time swimming, doing aquafit and walking the Highlands since I moved to Scotland.
WORKOUTS
uticaphoenix.net

Man finds ‘mutilated shark alien’ fish floating on California coast

CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Sierra Storm: Bear Tracks Mistaken For Trail Left By Missing Tahoe Skier

TRUCKEE (CBS SF) — Tracks found in the deep snow in a remote mountain area near the Northstar ski resort were those of a bear and not missing Truckee resident Rory Angelotta, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said searchers were out until after 9 p.m. Tuesday working a tip of fresh tracks in a remote area near the mountain. “Unfortunately, the tracks belonged to a bear,” deputies tweeted. A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the Tahoe region until Wednesday night with up to a foot of new snow expected. The challenging weather conditions from several days have led...
TRUCKEE, CA
The US Sun

What will the new year bring based on your star sign?

According to Allure, Aries will experience financial uncertainty early into 2022. Not to fret, however, as Venus will enter your sign in May, where life will level up again. Jupiter, the planet of abundance, will also enter Aries, bringing this star sign blessings in their love life. Taurus. Ruling planet...
ASTRONOMY
KRDO News Channel 13

As city waits for first flurries, Colorado Springs man makes his own snow

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As Colorado Springs residents wait another month for recorded measurable snowfall in city limits, Bruce Mackenzie-Low is taking matters into his own hands. Born in Arizona, the magic of fresh snowfall hasn't faded for Mackenzie-Low, even decades after his move to Colorado. He made his own snow 20 years ago The post As city waits for first flurries, Colorado Springs man makes his own snow appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
fayettecountyrecord.com

Cooking Up Some Good Luck

As festive carols fill the winter air, candles are lit in celebration, and seasonal dishes are shared by loved ones, this time of year is always marked by joyous holiday traditions. With 2022 on the horizon, resolutions for the year ahead are on the mind for many of us. While there are many ways to celebrate the beginning of a new year, a trip to the grocery store to pick up some blackeyed peas…
RECIPES
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: 2021 Ends With A Big Blast Of Snow And Cold

DENVER(CBS)- Happy New Year! What a way to end the year don’t you think? We go from a horribly, devastating fire to a raging snow storm to finish out 2021. There have been tons of traffic troubles across the region. The problems first began in the foothills heading into the mountains. I-70 near Evergreen had cars and trucks spinning out along with several accidents bogging down the evening drive. Credit CBS4 After sunset, bridges and overpasses across the metro area began to ice over as snow started to accumulate. Credit CBS4 It is still looking like 3 to 6 inches for the Denver metro area...
COLORADO STATE
myfitnesspal.com

Commitment and self love

It's about commitment & self love. I still have a journey to get where I promised myself. I felt a difference since I started focusing on my weight a year ago. But until I seen a pic of me 3 years ago, I didn't see the change. Now I'm more determined to get to the finish line. It's been hard and I've wanted to quit so many times, but I made a commitment to myself and I won't let myself down.
FITNESS

