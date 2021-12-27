ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blue Jackets-Blackhawks game postponed; NHL announces more COVID-19 changes

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LfR9B_0dWSwhLv00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The National Hockey League announced Sunday that this Tuesday’s Columbus Blue Jackets game against the Chicago Blackhawks has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The game is one of three the NHL and the players’ union, the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) announced was canceled as the league emerged from a pause due to the pandemic. Those other two games are Wednesday’s Pittsburgh Penguins-Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins-Ottawa Senators games. The announcement states all other games scheduled for Dec. 28 and beyond remain on the schedule.

In addition, the two sides have agreed to bring back taxi squads, which allow teams to recall available players to the NHL with the goal of minimizing disruptions to the schedule due to COVID-19 issues.

Blue Jackets Monday game against Toronto Maple Leafs postponed

The announcement states the taxi squads will remain with their respective teams up to and including the last game before the 2022 All-Star break. Each taxi squad will consist of up to six players, and any player selected to play in an NHL game must be added to that team’s active roster before the game.

The cancelation of Tuesday’s Blue Jackets game is the fifth cancelation due to COVID-19.

The team hasn’t played since Dec. 16 when the Jackets lost to the Oilers 5-2 in Edmonton.

The club reported positive COVID-19 tests in the camp last week which caused the cancellation of practices and morning skates. The Jackets were scheduled to play the Buffalo Sabres last Monday and Thursday with both games postponed before the NHL shutdown.

The next game on the Blue Jackets schedule is Thursday, when Columbus plays host to Nashville at the Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m.

So far this season, 67 NHL games have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NHL postpones Boston-Montreal game due to COVID-19 cases

The NHL has postponed Saturday's game between Boston and Montreal amid a rise in COVID-19 cases around the league. The league said a makeup date for the game hasn't been finalized. The Canadiens play again Monday at the New York Islanders. There was no word from the league on the Bruins' game Sunday at Ottawa.
